La Paz Update On Transient Asylum Seekers In Chattanooga

La Paz Chattanooga updated the public on the response it has received for aiding migrants who are making a stop in Chattanooga while on their way from Texas to Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Officials said the group has been witnessing the arrival of migrants that include individuals and families following the legal process for asylum, as reportedly sent via bus by Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s administration.

"We are humbled by the community response we’ve received over the weekend regarding aid in response to the buses of migrants passing through Chattanooga on their way to other cities, needing assistance and orientation, La Paz officials said. "La Paz has been guiding, connecting and supporting our local immigrant population for over 18 years, including those who are transient and looking to settle elsewhere. These individuals arriving in our city have done so through adequate processing establishing asylum status, which is their legal right to do.

"As an organization that is invested in Chattanooga remaining a welcoming city to all people, we will continue to receive the individuals who arrive at our office with care and attention, stabilizing and orienting them to the best of our ability with the resources we have available. While the material donations to send with these individuals are gratefully received, we also have the obligation to address their need of transportation and lodging, so we encourage those interested to consider a financial contribution to La Paz’s Latinx Relief Fund via our website."



Note: to contribute directly to the Latinx Relief Fund, please use the general donation page, linked below, and include “Funds for transient migrants travel and lodging” in the “comments” space.

lapazchattanooga.org/give