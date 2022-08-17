Police Blotter: Woman Says People Claiming To Be From The Sheriff's Office Tried To Scam Her; Landlord Threatens To Sue Neighbor Whose Fence Is Too High

A woman on Waterhaven Drive told police she wanted to make a report about scam phone calls. She said there were people calling her saying they worked with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. She said the first one was Brandon Ceptor and the second one was Deputy Jacob. She stated they called her multiple times saying that they needed her to pay a fine or they would put a warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear on a jury summons. She gave police the phone numbers they used. She said she believed it was a scam because they were trying to get her to pay fines. She said she didn't know what fines they were talking about.

* * *

Police responded to a weapon law violations on Tunnel Boulevard. CPD officers, along with investigators, observed several large parties outside of their vehicles. Officers observed a stolen white Nissan Rogue and a black 2015 Jeep Wrangler, which was confirmed stolen out of Dekalb County, Ga. Investigators also located a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. Investigators lifted several latent prints off of the vehicles. Police also located a firearm sitting on the back driver's wheel of a silver 2015 Chevrolet Cruze bearing TN registration. The firearm was a gold Glock 19X. Police recovered the firearm and placed it in Property.



* * *

A man told police that as he was driving down Rossville Boulevard, an unknown object struck the windshield of his vehicle, causing it to crack. He said that the man who threw the object was a black male in his mid-20s wearing an orange sleeveless shirt and black pants. He believes that the man was homeless. He said the man quickly left the area after he threw the object. The man said that this event caused around $500 in damage.

* * *

An employee at LaQuinta, 7051 McCutcheon Road, told police she wished to report suspicious activity in the hotel. She said she was told about a white female who asked a guest for $50 for a pizza party. The employee said the guest was not available to speak with police. Police are familiar with the woman who asked for the money, and will investigate further.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the bus station at 1184 Baldwin St. A man told police he was coming from Marietta, Ga., and was wanting to get on a bus to Knoxville. He told police that he walked up to the bus driver and showed her his bus pass. He said the driver told him to stand aside and she started helping other people. The man said he tried to get on the bus and the driver refused to let him board. He then said he was surrounded by a group of black people and felt intimidated.

The station manager told police she heard the disorder and walked to the bus. She told police the man was being very combative and rude, while using racial slurs. She said it was for this reason the bus driver refused to board the man. Another witness told police the same thing the station manager told him. Police informed the man that the next bus arrives at 7:25 p.m. the next night and he was welcome to stay at the station as long as he did not cause trouble. The man elected to leave and make his own way to Knoxville. He asked for water and police gave him some.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. A manager told police that a white female wearing a black shirt and white pants had shoplifted. The woman was seen stealing multiple pairs of Nike shoes estimated to be around $500 in value. The woman then fled the scene, passing all points of sale without paying for the merchandise. A photo of the woman was given to police.

* * *



A woman told police that around 12:30 p.m. she paid for her purchase at Panera Bread, 1810 Gunbarrel Road, and she believes someone picked her wallet up off the counter. She said she checked with Panera and they told her their camera footage did not show anything. She

said the person who stole her wallet tried six times to use her credit cards online to make purchases at Sam's Club. She said she has locked her cards and all attempts to use her cards failed. Police recommended that she place a watch on her credit and gave her the toll free number to Equifax. Police also suggested that she read the website "identitytheft.gov."

* * *



A woman on Walden Avenue told police that she had checked her surveillance camera and noticed around 2 a.m. that three masked individuals entered her lawn and approached her vehicle before turning around and leaving.

* * *

An employee told police that around 2 a.m. a white male entered the lot of Chattanooga Business Machines, 6220 Airpark Dr. He said this man proceeded to make his way to a parked moving truck, cut the catalytic converter from the vehicle and exit the lot via foot. Police observed security camera footage of the incident, but were unable to identify the man.

* * *

A woman told police that her GMC was parked at Christ United Methodist Church, 8645 E. Brainerd Road, and at approximately 9:30 p.m. a white female was seen keying the passenger side doors of the vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police that between noon and 12:40 p.m. items were stolen out of her Lincoln while it was parked in a street parking space near the courthouse on Georgia Avenue. The woman said she locked the vehicle, but there weren't any signs of forced entry. The woman called police later and said she located her iPad; it was left at her gym. She said she wanted to note that the theft of her other items could have occurred anywhere between the courthouse and home, since she

had stopped at several locations.

* * *

A man told police that between approximately 6:40 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., his truck's catalytic converter was stolen while it was parked in the parking lot of the AMC Theater at 310 Northgate Mall Dr.

* * *

A woman told police someone damaged her vehicle while parked at the library, 5705 Marlin Road, between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. She said the driver's rear bumper was dented.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police that overnight someone cut the exhaust off his girlfriend's Kia and stole the catalytic converter. He said the vehicle was parked on the high side of the parking lot in the complex. He said they have not obtained a repair estimate as yet.

* * *

A woman on E. 45th Street told police the landlord who owns the house beside hers pulled up in front of her house and told her that her fence could not be as high as it was. She stated the lady told her she was going to call the police and sue her. She said she told the lady to call the police and that she would see her in court.