 Thursday, August 18, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Dean Of Chattanooga Photographers A.W. Judd Was Among Early Residents Of Cameron Hill

Thursday, August 18, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • A.W. Judd took this view from the top of Cameron Hill

    - photo by A.W. Judd

  • A cabinet card by A.W. Judd


Amos Wilson Judd, who had a 55-year career as a photographer in Chattanooga, was an early resident of Cameron Hill. He lived in a fine house at 602 West Sixth St. This was high on Sixth at the corner of Pleasant (later Cypress) Street.

Judd was born in 1846. During the Civil War, he was a member of the 2nd Battalion Georgia Infantry. After the war he attended Union University, when it was located in Murfreesboro.

He first lived at 415 Walnut St., then he moved to Cameron Hill in 1886 and was there for several years. He had married Carrie R. McPhail, who was 11 years younger. Their children were Samuel McPhail "Sama" Judd, Searcy Wilson Judd, Amos Wilson Judd and Carrie Mae.  

A.W. Judd opened his photographic shop in Chattanooga in 1877. His shop was on the east side of Market Street. He boasted that his studio had "magnificent light" and was equipped with six backgrounds. Judd could produce anything from delicate miniatures to life-size portraits - "plain or colored."

Judd had two brothers who were also photographers, and his son was also a picture taker.

A.W. Judd had two portraits appear in Wilson’s Photographic Magazine in 1900. He served a term as president of the Kentucky/Tennessee Photographers Association. He held a patent for a photography invention. At his studio, he made many "cabinet card" portraits of various Chattanoogans and visitors to town.

By 1890 Judd was boarding at 518 Cherry St. Afterward, he lived on McCallie Avenue. He died in 1929.

His son, Sam Judd, took over the Judd Studio. He operated it until 1946 when he closed it so he could go live on the Judd family farm in Ohio.

The house at 602 West Sixth St. was sold to William C. Aull. The Aull family operated a bakery/ confectionary/restaurant at 719 Market.

G. Edmund Hatcher, who was editor of Crabtree's Saturday Press, was another owner of 602 West. Sixth. Wallace W. Hanlon, a pattern maker at Chattanooga Roofing and Foundry Company, owned it at one time. Charles P. Neal, bookkeeper for Willis-Hackney Auto Supply, had a turn there.

Mrs. Nora Swihart lived there for many years.

In its final days, the Judd house at the corner of Sixth and Cypress was divided into four apartments.

 

 


August 18, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Ex Busted Her Windshield; 2 Ladies Get $433 Worth Of Service Done On Their Nails And Skip Out On Paying

August 18, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 17, 2022

Only 2 Families Got To Enjoy Spacious 409 Cameron St. House


A woman on N. Natchez Road told police she found her 2022 Hyundai Accent windshield damaged. She said that at around midnight someone came to her apartment, destroyed the windshield, and fled ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRAMBLETT, ROBERT A 321 PATTEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION ... (click for more)

Only two families got to enjoy a spacious home at 409 Cameron St., high up on historic Cameron Hill. It was built about 1926 by William A. "Spots" Sharp, who operated Sharp Brothers Meat Market ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Ex Busted Her Windshield; 2 Ladies Get $433 Worth Of Service Done On Their Nails And Skip Out On Paying

A woman on N. Natchez Road told police she found her 2022 Hyundai Accent windshield damaged. She said that at around midnight someone came to her apartment, destroyed the windshield, and fled without being seen. She believes it was her ex-boyfriend, since he has destroyed her property before. Police talked to both neighbors who live directly in front of where her car was parked ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRAMBLETT, ROBERT A 321 PATTEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROCK, LUREY DASHAWN 2109 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our Safety Is Gone - And Response

Sad news seeing a person was murdered at the Rosemont Apartment. We lived on Oak Street across the street from the then named Glenwood Apartments from 1953 to 1956. I spent many a day there as there were probably 100 school age kids who lived in the units. In those days, parents simply let their kids roam the neighborhood with no worry for their safety. Now adults can't walk ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Harpeth Hall Struggles With The ‘Woke’

The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville has long been regarded as one of the top all-girls prep schools in the South. Her alumnae are fiercely loyal, her students are proud, and her traditions legend. But suddenly the “progressives” have bared their souls and – of all things in this day and age -- invited boys who think they are girls to apply to the hallowed private school. It ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Volleyball Loses Exhibition 3-2 To Visiting Kennesaw State

The Chattanooga indoor volleyball team opened its 2022 preseason slate with an exhibition against Kennesaw State inside Maclellan Gym on Wednesday night. The Mocs fell in a five-setter, 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7). Chloe Bryan led the Blue and Gold with 10 kills, while newcomer Halle Olson posted eight kills and nine digs. Defensively, Makenzie Jordan led the match ... (click for more)

Bradley's Rhyne Howard Is 2022 WNBA Rookie Of The Year

One minute she is leading the Kentucky women’s basketball team to a historic Southeastern Conference Tournament title and the next she is being crowned the 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year. Rhyne Howard, the Atlanta Dream’s 2022 WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick, has been selected as the league’s rookie of the month for four straight months – May through August – en route ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors