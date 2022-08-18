Dean Of Chattanooga Photographers A.W. Judd Was Among Early Residents Of Cameron Hill

A.W. Judd took this view from the top of Cameron Hill - photo by A.W. Judd

Amos Wilson Judd, who had a 55-year career as a photographer in Chattanooga, was an early resident of Cameron Hill. He lived in a fine house at 602 West Sixth St. This was high on Sixth at the corner of Pleasant (later Cypress) Street.

Judd was born in 1846. During the Civil War, he was a member of the 2nd Battalion Georgia Infantry. After the war he attended Union University, when it was located in Murfreesboro.

He first lived at 415 Walnut St., then he moved to Cameron Hill in 1886 and was there for several years. He had married Carrie R. McPhail, who was 11 years younger. Their children were Samuel McPhail "Sama" Judd, Searcy Wilson Judd, Amos Wilson Judd and Carrie Mae.

A.W. Judd opened his photographic shop in Chattanooga in 1877. His shop was on the east side of Market Street. He boasted that his studio had "magnificent light" and was equipped with six backgrounds. Judd could produce anything from delicate miniatures to life-size portraits - "plain or colored."

Judd had two brothers who were also photographers, and his son was also a picture taker.

A.W. Judd had two portraits appear in Wilson’s Photographic Magazine in 1900. He served a term as president of the Kentucky/Tennessee Photographers Association. He held a patent for a photography invention. At his studio, he made many "cabinet card" portraits of various Chattanoogans and visitors to town.

By 1890 Judd was boarding at 518 Cherry St. Afterward, he lived on McCallie Avenue. He died in 1929.

His son, Sam Judd, took over the Judd Studio. He operated it until 1946 when he closed it so he could go live on the Judd family farm in Ohio.

The house at 602 West Sixth St. was sold to William C. Aull. The Aull family operated a bakery/ confectionary/restaurant at 719 Market.

G. Edmund Hatcher, who was editor of Crabtree's Saturday Press, was another owner of 602 West. Sixth. Wallace W. Hanlon, a pattern maker at Chattanooga Roofing and Foundry Company, owned it at one time. Charles P. Neal, bookkeeper for Willis-Hackney Auto Supply, had a turn there.

Mrs. Nora Swihart lived there for many years.

In its final days, the Judd house at the corner of Sixth and Cypress was divided into four apartments.