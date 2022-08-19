 Friday, August 19, 2022 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Runoff Candidate Marie Mott Raises Questions About Officers Who Were Taken Off Enforcement Duties

Friday, August 19, 2022
Marie Mott
Marie Mott

Marie Mott, a candidate in the Sept. 15 City Council District 8 runoff election, has raised a number of questions relating to 10 city police officers who were taken off enforcement duties due to alleged unreliability.

 

Ms. Mott said, "To solve a problem, you must first have the courage to acknowledge there is one and identify its root cause/s.

The last few days have proven to be a swirl of events that point to serious, long-standing issues within our Chattanooga Police Department. The natural tendency of police and city leadership in instances of officer impropriety is to sanitize the truth. The administration cannot continue operating with a business as usual approach, leaving the community anxious and fearful. This situation is complex, but I encourage Chief Murphy to open up and articulate a vision of how she intends to move forward and improve police services and interactions with everyday working-class people. 

 

"I must express I am highly concerned at the news that ten officers have been reassigned to no enforcement duties. Given the sensitivity of the issue and how it impacts our entire citizenry, I humbly submit the following questions to Chief Murphy:

 

  1. Who are the police officers?
  2. What is each officer's rank?
  3. How long has each officer worked within Chattanooga Police Department?
  4. How many cases have each officer testified in?
  5. What communities was each officer assigned to?
  6. What is the racial, ethnic, and socio-economic makeup of those communities?
  7. How many complaints have been reported against each officer through internal affairs?
  8. What is the demographic breakdown for citizens who lobbied those complaints?
  9. Were there patterns or consistencies in complaints levied against these officers?
  10. How did Internal Affairs previously reprimand the officers, and why were they still allowed to perform their everyday duties?
  11. Why did you restructure the internal policy for misrepresentation and truthfulness? What impact are you hoping to make with this change?
  12. What do we quantify as "officer mistakes?" A typo is a mistake. Misrepresenting facts is a leading cause of wrongful convictions; that's not a mistake.
  13. What have you identified as the root cause for officers misrepresenting facts, and how often did this behavior occur? How will you address this going forward?
  14. How would you define the health and culture based on national statistics for the department, community feedback, and a look into Internal Affairs?
  15. How do you intend to improve the culture beyond policy changes?
  16. How will you rebuild trust with the community? How will your administration differ in the expectation of how officers show up in our community?
  17. What did the United States Attorney's Office ask from the Chattanooga Police Department? Is this an investigation? A probe? A simple request for information?
  18. What was the context of the allegations against the officers? How serious were they?
  19. What was the United States Attorney's Office's reason for getting involved in department affairs?
  20. What impact will this have on past and pending litigation?
  21. Has everyone charged or convicted by previous testimony of these officers been notified?
  22. How will the city compensate if any person is negatively impacted by these officers violating their due process rights?
  23. What areas of the police department were the officers reassigned?
  24. Why is this happening now? 
  25. Why are officers being reprimanded twice, which I agree is double jeopardy and an infringement on their due process?

August 19, 2022

Police Blotter: Nearly $1 Million Stolen From Business Account; Tenant Becomes Angry When Given 3-Day Lease Termination

August 19, 2022

City Council Runoff Candidate Marie Mott Raises Questions About Officers Who Were Taken Off Enforcement Duties

August 19, 2022

Beer Board Reaches Settlement With Blue Light Bar; City Council To Hear Plea By Wrecker Operators For Rate Increase


A woman at the Chickamauga (TN) Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road told police someone has been stealing money from their business account. The theft began in June and up to $1 million has ... (click for more)

Marie Mott, a candidate in the Sept. 15 City Council District 8 runoff election, has raised a number of questions relating to 10 city police officers who were taken off enforcement duties due ... (click for more)

At the Aug. 4 meeting, the Beer Board was presented with a proposed settlement agreement between the city of Chattanooga and the Blue Light bar on Station Street which was appealing the loss ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Nearly $1 Million Stolen From Business Account; Tenant Becomes Angry When Given 3-Day Lease Termination

A woman at the Chickamauga (TN) Post Office at 7610 E. Brainerd Road told police someone has been stealing money from their business account. The theft began in June and up to $1 million has been stolen from their account. She said they haven't closed the account, but they do monitor their transactions more thoroughly. * * * The president of Brainerd Lumber Company at 4401 ... (click for more)

City Council Runoff Candidate Marie Mott Raises Questions About Officers Who Were Taken Off Enforcement Duties

Marie Mott, a candidate in the Sept. 15 City Council District 8 runoff election, has raised a number of questions relating to 10 city police officers who were taken off enforcement duties due to alleged unreliability. Ms. Mott said, "To solve a problem, you must first have the courage to acknowledge there is one and identify its root cause/s. The last few days have proven ... (click for more)

Opinion

Volkswagen’s Woke Agenda Demeans Women And Community - And Response (2)

Noticing Roy’s Opinion Piece on Hapeth Hall “Girls School” this morning, it is worth noting that we are having our own battle with “woke” here in Chattanooga in a place least expected and for a reason that makes no sense. This weekend the Volkswagen plant is purporting to celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of women at Volkswagen. At this annual event at their plant in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Harpeth Hall Struggles With The ‘Woke’

The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville has long been regarded as one of the top all-girls prep schools in the South. Her alumnae are fiercely loyal, her students are proud, and her traditions legend. But suddenly the “progressives” have bared their souls and – of all things in this day and age -- invited boys who think they are girls to apply to the hallowed private school. It ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Fall At UAB, 1-0

In a defensive battle in Birmingham, the Mocs fell 1-0 to UAB in the season-opener for both teams at PNC Field. The difference in the match came down to a penalty kick in the second half. “Tough opening match,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “UAB are a good side and they caused us some issues. That said, we have a committed group who will learn from the experience and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Fine Line Surrounds NIL Deals

The NCAA has asked its 1100 member schools for help in regulating investigations involving NIL deals. Since the NCAA hasn't been doing a good job investigating its prior violations, it definitely needs help as schools cross the line to get an advantage over their rivals. As Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said, "They just legalized cheating." As coaches around the country build ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors