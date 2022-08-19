City Council Runoff Candidate Marie Mott Raises Questions About Officers Who Were Taken Off Enforcement Duties

Marie Mott, a candidate in the Sept. 15 City Council District 8 runoff election, has raised a number of questions relating to 10 city police officers who were taken off enforcement duties due to alleged unreliability.

Ms. Mott said, "To solve a problem, you must first have the courage to acknowledge there is one and identify its root cause/s. The last few days have proven to be a swirl of events that point to serious, long-standing issues within our Chattanooga Police Department. The natural tendency of police and city leadership in instances of officer impropriety is to sanitize the truth. The administration cannot continue operating with a business as usual approach, leaving the community anxious and fearful. This situation is complex, but I encourage Chief Murphy to open up and articulate a vision of how she intends to move forward and improve police services and interactions with everyday working-class people.

"I must express I am highly concerned at the news that ten officers have been reassigned to no enforcement duties. Given the sensitivity of the issue and how it impacts our entire citizenry, I humbly submit the following questions to Chief Murphy: