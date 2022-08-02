 Tuesday, August 2, 2022 92.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department Announces 3 Positive Monkeypox Cases In Hamilton County

Tuesday, August 2, 2022
The Hamilton County Health Department confirms three positive Monkeypox cases in our area. The Health Department is currently conducting case investigations to alert close contacts who might have been exposed to the virus while the patients were infectious.
 
Officials said, "Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Illness may last up to four weeks.
Cases of Monkeypox have rarely been reported in the United States, primarily associated with travel to endemic areas of the world. However, since early May 2022, multiple clusters of Monkeypox have been identified around the world."
 
“We have been anticipating and preparing for Monkeypox to reach out community. Overall, the risk to our population is low, but be mindful that Monkeypox is a disease that can affect any individual,” says Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department health officer.
 
Officials said, "Monkeypox transmission occurs mainly through direct physical contact from a person with monkeypox or by touching objects, fabrics and surfaces used by someone with the virus. It can also spread through contact with respiratory secretions. 
 
"Infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion and symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure. Most cases self-resolve and do not involve any treatment. If you begin to develop symptoms or think you have been exposed to someone who is positive for monkeypox, please contact your doctor or primary care physician for help getting tested. If you test positive for monkeypox, please click here for isolation guidance. 
 
"Vaccines are currently available, but due to a limited supply and based on CDC recommendations, the Health Department is currently only providing vaccines to people who have been in close contact or exposed to someone who has monkeypox. Please call our Health Department hotline at 423-209-8383 if you think you have been exposed to someone who has monkeypox and are seeking vaccination."
 
Additional Information & Resources
•  For more about the Monkeypox virus, visit https://bit.ly/3JrFDHy. 
•  Please also visit the Health Department’s website at https://bit.ly/3JlcDkq.
•  Masks must be worn inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities. 
•  Call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions.
•  To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Again About Seeing Person In Her Car In Her Garage; Woman Tries To Pawn Stolen Gun

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACOSTA CUIN, JONNATHAN S 2623 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Woman Calls Police Again About Seeing Person In Her Car In Her Garage; Woman Tries To Pawn Stolen Gun

Police were called to Clayton Drive where a woman said she saw someone in her car located in her locked garage. Officers had answered a call the previous night for the same issue. Officers checked the area and didn’t find anyone. * * * A man told police he had lost his phone sometime last night and tracked it that afternoon to Duncan Avenue. He and his friends had searched ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Matt Adams Got My Vote

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)

Sports

Four Football Mocs On Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Squads

Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad. Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took ... (click for more)

Revamped Vols Set To Open Preseason Camp On Monday

It's one of the most exciting times of the year on Rocky Top as the Tennessee Volunteers football team kicks off preseason camp on Monday morning at Haslam Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season for the Big Orange, led by second-year head coach Josh Heupel . On Sunday afternoon, Heupel, along with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh , defensive coordinator Tim ... (click for more)


