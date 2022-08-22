Chattanooga Man Found Not Guilty Of 1st-Degree Murder In Double Murder In Cleveland

A Chattanooga man who was charged with a double murder in Cleveland was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

A Bradley County jury deliberated for 11 hours before delivering the verdict on Saturday in the case of Alfonzo Johnson, 48.

He was found guilty of conspiracy and facilitation of murder, tampering with evidence and one of the two abuse of corpse charges.

Sentencing will be in February.

Johnson was represented by attorney Ben McGowan of Chattanooga.

Christopher Roberson is awaiting trial in the case in which James Ledford and Jaclyn (Markcloud) Carroll Smith were killed in 2019.

Police said the double slayings began with a stolen motorcycle. Police said Johnson believed that Ledford had taken it and went looking for him. Police said Johnson believed that Ledford had taken it and went looking for him.

Ledford's body was found in a truck parked near Fort Hill Cemetery and Ms. Markcloud's body was found less than two miles away two days later. She h ad gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Johnson was also charged in Hamilton County in the shooting of a woman in the 3700 block of Youngstown Road. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in that case, which is still pending.

A woman who was rushed to Erlanger Hospital with gunshot wounds told police that Johnson shot her. She said she was shot because Johnson had gotten suspicious about her knowledge relating to the double murders in Cleveland.

The woman said there was an incident at a home on High Street NE in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. That was shortly before Ledford's body was found in a wooden chest in a pickup truck at the cemetery. He had been shot in the chest.

The woman said she was with Johnson when she heard a loud noise and then saw he had acquired a TV. It is believed that the TV previously belonged to Ledford, police said.

The woman said she and Johnson had gone to withdraw $150 of her funds from the Teachers Credit Union. She said that day they also went to the home of Johnson's mother, the vicinity of Woodmore Elementary, a Motel 6 in Brainerd and apartments on Airport Road.

She said Johnson then drove somewhere in the Missionary Ridge area, going down a gravel road to a large tree. She said he then forced her out of the vehicle and began shooting at her with a small silver gun. She ran and fell down a nearby hill. She said she jumped over a guardrail, then swam across a creek. She said she began yelling after she got to the other side and two people responded and called 911. She was located in the 3700 block of Youngstown Road and rushed to the hospital.