Chattanooga Man Found Not Guilty Of 1st-Degree Murder In Double Murder In Cleveland

Monday, August 22, 2022
 
A Chattanooga man who was charged with a double murder in Cleveland was found not guilty of first-degree murder.
 
A Bradley County jury deliberated for 11 hours before delivering the verdict on Saturday in the case of Alfonzo Johnson, 48.
 
He was found guilty of conspiracy and facilitation of murder, tampering with evidence and one of the two abuse of corpse charges.
 
Sentencing will be in February.
 
 Johnson was represented by attorney Ben McGowan of Chattanooga.
 
Christopher Roberson is awaiting trial in the case in which James Ledford and Jaclyn (Markcloud) Carroll Smith were killed in 2019.
 
Police said the double slayings began with a stolen motorcycle.
Police said Johnson believed that Ledford had taken it and went looking for him.
 
 Ledford's body was found in a truck parked near Fort Hill Cemetery and Ms. Markcloud's body was found less than two miles away two days later. She had gunshot wounds to the head and neck.
 
Johnson was also charged in Hamilton County in the shooting of a woman in the 3700 block of Youngstown Road. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in that case, which is still pending.
 
A woman who was rushed to Erlanger Hospital with gunshot wounds told police that Johnson shot her. She said she was shot because Johnson had gotten suspicious about her knowledge relating to the double murders in Cleveland.
 

The woman said there was an incident at a home on High Street NE in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. That was shortly before Ledford's body was found in a wooden chest in a pickup truck at the cemetery. He had been shot in the chest.

The woman said she was with Johnson when she heard a loud noise and then saw he had acquired a TV. It is believed that the TV previously belonged to Ledford, police said.

The woman said she and Johnson had gone to withdraw $150 of her funds from the Teachers Credit Union. She said that day they also went to the home of Johnson's mother, the vicinity of Woodmore Elementary, a Motel 6 in Brainerd and apartments on Airport Road.

She said Johnson then drove somewhere in the Missionary Ridge area, going down a gravel road to a large tree. She said he then forced her out of the vehicle and began shooting at her with a small silver gun. She ran and fell down a nearby hill. She said she jumped over a guardrail, then swam across a creek. She said she began yelling after she got to the other side and two people responded and called 911. She was located in the 3700 block of Youngstown Road and rushed to the hospital.


August 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Says Someone Put Green Paint On Her Walls And Mopped Her Floor; Woman Doesn’t Pay Movers When They Break Her TV, But They Take $250

A woman at Gateway Towers, 1100 Gateway Ave., told police someone put "green" paint on her walls and mopped her floor. She spoke to management about the matter but nothing has been done. Police didn’t see any green paint but the floors appeared to be clean. Due to the woman’s age, 86, police asked a series of questions which she was able to answer successfully. Police contacted ... (click for more)

TN AFL-CIO Announces Labor-Endorsed Candidates For General Election

Following a joint meeting of its Executive Board and Committee on Political Education held last week, the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council is announcing its updated list of endorsed candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. "We congratulate all of our previously-endorsed candidates on their victories earlier this month and welcome the newest additions to our list of labor-supporters ... (click for more)

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

ed Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow No Compromise On Soring

For many years a scurrilous faction of the Tennessee Walking Horse industry has tortured and maimed these majestic animals. They use chemical irritants to sore the hooves and forelegs of these horses in order to achieve what’s known as the ‘Big Lick,’ a gruesome and unnatural prance some twisted trainers and owners adore. The Humane Society has valiantly fought the evil side ... (click for more)

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

US National Team Players Host Soccer Clinic With CFC

Volkswagen and Chattanooga Football Club hosted a soccer clinic for children of the Chattanooga community on August 20, 2022 at Finley Stadium. U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team legend, Clint Dempsey, and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player, Lynn Williams, were in attendance to help lead the two training sessions. Mayor Tim Kelly also made an appearance at the event and was cheering ... (click for more)


