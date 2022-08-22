 Monday, August 22, 2022 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Named A 2022 ‘Digital Inclusion Trailblazer’

Monday, August 22, 2022

Chattanooga and Hamilton County were named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. This is the third time the community has been recognized  for its leadership in digital literacy and equity.

To earn the title, municipalities have to meet a minimum of three criteria to qualify for nomination. Chattanooga-Hamilton County met all six of the Digital Inclusion Trailblazer criteria, alongside 10 other cities across the country.

“Like water or power, the internet has become an essential need for our residents, which is why it’s so important to ensure that everyone, regardless of income or neighborhood, has access,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “From HCS EdConnect for school age students to skills programs like EMPACT and Tech Goes Home Chattanooga, we’re proud of the many collaborative service programs in our community that are expanding internet access and advancing digital literacy across the city.” 

“So much of modern life happens online and everyone deserves to fully participate,” Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger agreed. "This county has seen such unparalleled economic development over the last decade and we believe this quality of community support available is a large component of that.”

Trailblazers are judged based on criteria showing a city or county’s digital inclusion leadership, and cities have been vying for a place on the list since the honor was re-launched in 2020 with open applications. Stipulations include having full-time local government staff, a digital inclusion plan, an open-access coalition, survey research, funded digital inclusion programming and efforts to increase affordability of home broadband service.

“Chattanooga was uniquely prepared to address the digital divide for every student in need quickly, affordably and in a lasting way when the pandemic began,” said EPB Director of Government Relations Evann Freeman of EPB’s community-wide fiber optic network that launched in 2010. “We're proud to have been part of this collaboration with the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County to ensure children, regardless of income, could continue their education remotely and without interruption.”

HCS EdConnect, a partnership between the city, county, Hamilton County Schools, EPB and The Enterprise Center that provides high speed broadband service to HCS students and their families, was a key component to receiving the Trailblazer distinction.

“Closing the digital divide for our students can be life changing, not just for them but for their entire families,” explained HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “Our teachers can connect not only with their classes more easily, but also with parents. These moments of connection might feel incremental but they contribute to the overall success of individual students in profound and lasting ways.”

The six criteria also provide cities and counties that are just getting started an effective pathway for digital inclusion activities , as well as examples of how other Trailblazers are creating successful programs for their communities, said The Enterprise Center CEO Deb Socia.

“As a nonprofit focused on digital equity, our goal is always to work with trusted community partners to create sustainable programming Chattanooga residents can rely on,” she said. “We strive to be a community leader for long term programming like HCS EdConnect and Tech Goes Home – and to make these programs as simple to enroll in as possible to eliminate barriers to access. We’re proud to have earned this Trailblazer distinction and are eager to scale this work.”

As the bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to roll out, city and county digital inclusion leadership, like Chattanooga and Hamilton County’s, will continue to become more necessary and influential. 

With $65 billion in federal funding available for broadband deployment, affordability and digital literacy through bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, closing the digital divide once and for all has never been more possible — and Chattanooga and Hamilton County's leadership continues to set the national standard, said officials. 


August 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Says Someone Put Green Paint On Her Walls And Mopped Her Floor; Woman Doesn’t Pay Movers When They Break Her TV, But They Take $250

August 22, 2022

Chattanooga Named A 2022 ‘Digital Inclusion Trailblazer’

August 22, 2022

TN AFL-CIO Announces Labor-Endorsed Candidates For General Election


A woman at Gateway Towers, 1100 Gateway Ave., told police someone put "green" paint on her walls and mopped her floor. She spoke to management about the matter but nothing has been done. Police ... (click for more)

Chattanooga and Hamilton County were named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. This is the third time the community has been recognized for ... (click for more)

Following a joint meeting of its Executive Board and Committee on Political Education held last week, the Tennessee AFL-CIO Labor Council is announcing its updated list of endorsed candidates ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Lady Says Someone Put Green Paint On Her Walls And Mopped Her Floor; Woman Doesn’t Pay Movers When They Break Her TV, But They Take $250

A woman at Gateway Towers, 1100 Gateway Ave., told police someone put "green" paint on her walls and mopped her floor. She spoke to management about the matter but nothing has been done. Police didn’t see any green paint but the floors appeared to be clean. Due to the woman’s age, 86, police asked a series of questions which she was able to answer successfully. Police contacted ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Named A 2022 ‘Digital Inclusion Trailblazer’

Chattanooga and Hamilton County were named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer Monday by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. This is the third time the community has been recognized for its leadership in digital literacy and equity. To earn the title, municipalities have to meet a minimum of three criteria to qualify for nomination. Chattanooga-Hamilton County met all six ... (click for more)

Opinion

Save Alpine Crest Elementary School From The Chopping Block

Red Bank, with its over 12,000 residents, has but one elementary school in the city limits. But that school, Alpine Crest Elementary School, is said to be a target for closure by the Hamilton County Department of Education. This school is the definition of a “neighborhood school.” Its campus at the end of Stagg Road is one of the most beautiful elementary schools in the county. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow No Compromise On Soring

For many years a scurrilous faction of the Tennessee Walking Horse industry has tortured and maimed these majestic animals. They use chemical irritants to sore the hooves and forelegs of these horses in order to achieve what’s known as the ‘Big Lick,’ a gruesome and unnatural prance some twisted trainers and owners adore. The Humane Society has valiantly fought the evil side ... (click for more)

Sports

Soccer Mocs Lose 2-1 To Visiting Eastern Kentucky

Senior captain Maggie Shaw pushed a header into the goal in the second half to cut the Eastern Kentucky lead in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Chattanooga Mocs who fell 2-1 in non-conference women’s soccer action Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “The result, obviously, wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Gavin McKinney said following the match. “It ... (click for more)

US National Team Players Host Soccer Clinic With CFC

Volkswagen and Chattanooga Football Club hosted a soccer clinic for children of the Chattanooga community on August 20, 2022 at Finley Stadium. U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team legend, Clint Dempsey, and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team player, Lynn Williams, were in attendance to help lead the two training sessions. Mayor Tim Kelly also made an appearance at the event and was cheering ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors