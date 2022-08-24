Former Sheriff's Deputy Wilkey Has Nov. 3 Criminal Court Date

A Nov. 3 court date has been set in the case of former Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Wilkey.

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman set the date after hearing from Wilkey’s attorney, Ben McGowan and special appointed Attorney General Kevin J. Allen.

DA Allen was appointed as prosecutor pro tem in the matter by outgoing District Attorney General Neal Pinkston. DA Allen is with the Tennessee District Attorney General Conference.

DA Pinkston requested his office be recused to avoid any potential conflict in the case.

Wilkey is charged with extortion, false imprisonment, official oppression, sexual battery, assault and two counts of stalking.