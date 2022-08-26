 Friday, August 26, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, August 26, 2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairwoman Dotley).

III. Special Presentations.

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0170 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1023 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)

b. 2022-0171 Josh Barr (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1100 East 13th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)

c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 1, R-1 Residential Zone, Section 38-44, Height and Area Regulations, (6) minimum lot frontage; (7) minimum suburban infill lot frontage and setback; and to delete Division 30, urban infill lot compatibility option. (Alternate Version)
                       
PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

d. MR-2022-0128 Lisa Davis (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 1000 block of Winthrop Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)

e. MR-2022-0126 James Farmer (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 500 block of Crewdson Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)

f. MR-2022-0152 Dennis C. Potter (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way between 7757 and 7759 Igou Gap Road, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)

g. MR-2022-0134 Jaramillo Gilberto Parra (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of a right-of-way located in the 1600 block of Rossville Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)

h. MR-2022-0137 3709-3819 Holding, LLC c/o Eshco Real Estate (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way located in the 1500 block of E. 38th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)

i. MR-2022-0143 Neuhoff Taylor Architects, PC c/o Pat Neuhoff (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an opened right-of-way located in the 6900 block of Concord Circle, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and recommended for approval by Public Works)
                                 
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XXI, Downtown Central Business Improvement District (Downtown CBID), Section 11-531, Estimated Costs and Rate of Levy; Special Assessment Procedure for Certain Non-Profit Organizations. (Sponsored by Chairman Ledford, Vice-Chairwoman Dotley, and Councilman Smith) (Revised)

VII. Resolutions:

HUMAN RESOURCES

a. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 31248 entitled, “A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an Agreement with 22nd Century Technologies, Inc. for temporary employment services for a four (4) year blanket contract, with an estimated annual expenditure of Two Million Dollars ($2,000,000.00)”, to reflect contract terms to three (3) years, with two (2) possible renewals of one-year each, for an annual amount not to exceed $2 million. (Added with permission of Chairman Ledford)

MAYOR’S OFFICE

b. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Jim Williamson to the Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025.

c. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of David Hudson to the Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025.

d. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Tenesha Irvin to the Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025.

e. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Sarah Brogdon to the Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025.

f. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Thomas Palmer to the Form-Based Code Committee for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025.
                                 
g. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Charles Young to the Board of Electrical Examiners for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.

h. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Ronald Pendergrass to the Board of
Electrical Examiners for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.

i. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of James Walker to the Board of Electrical Examiners for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.

j. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Brenda Jean Adamson to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.

k. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Matt Lyle to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.

l. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nathan Bird to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.

m. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Vyomesh Desai to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission for a term beginning on September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2026.

n. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment (jointly With Hamilton County Mayor Coppinger) of John Tucker to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board for a term ending on December 19, 2024.

o. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment (jointly with Hamilton County Mayor Coppinger) of Shea Cofer to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board for a term ending on August 17, 2026.

p. A resolution to confirm Mayor Kelly’s appointment (jointly with Hamilton County Mayor Coppinger) of Sandra Koss to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board for a term ending on August 7, 2023.

q. A resolution authorizing an Interlocal Agreement with the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) to house 100 homeless individuals at a rate of $600.00 per individual for a period of one (1) year, for a total amount not to exceed $60,000.00.
                                 
PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS Parks

r. A resolution authorizing Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors to enter into a four-year contract with Perfectmind, Inc. (RFP 200216 Parks and Recreation Management Software and Services), Park Management and Reservation Software, the first year will not exceed $50,000.00 and each subsequent year not to exceed $10,000.00, for a four-year term to begin September 1, 2022.

Public Works

s. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for Contract No. W-16-022-101, MBWWTP Equalization Basin and Blower Replacement Improvements, to add a second year of construction services, resident project representation, and to increase the contract by $497,285.00, for a revised contract total amount of $2,541,477.00. (District 1)

t. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew Contract No. W-21-002-201, Manhole Rehabilitation Blanket Contract, for year two of a three-year term, to Video Industrial Services, Inc., of Birmingham, AL, for $270,000.00, plus a $30,000.00 contingency, for a total amount of $300,000.00.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):

? MAPCO Express, Inc. (2282 Encompass Drive) - Certificate of Compliance for liquor in retail store (District 6).

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.
                  
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XXI, Downtown Central Business Improvement District (Downtown CBID), Section 11-531, Estimated Costs and Rate of Levy; Special Assessment Procedure for Certain Non-Profit Organizations. (Sponsored by Chairman Ledford, Vice-Chairwoman Dotley, and Councilman Smith)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0162 Pratt and Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6422 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 08-09-2022)
2022-0162 Pratt and Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6422 Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)
                     
7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the appointment of Lea Anne Wiles to the Head Start Governing Board for District 2, with a term beginning September 6, 2022, and ending September 6, 2024. (District 2)

b. A resolution confirming the appointment of Sandra Norwood to the Head Start Governing Board for District 5, with a term beginning September 6, 2022, and ending September 6, 2023. (District 5)

c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Sharon Watts to the Head Start Governing Board for District 6, with a term beginning September 6, 2022, and ending September 6, 2024. (District 6)

d. A resolution confirming the appointment of Whitney Brazell to the Head Start Governing Board for District 7, with a term beginning September 6, 2022, and ending September 6, 2023. (District 7)

e. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Edward Greene, Jr. to the Board of Sign Appeals for District 9, with a term beginning September 6, 2022, and ending September 6, 2025. (District 9)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

f. A resolution confirming the surplus of property located at 501 West 12th Street, further identified as Tax Map No. 145C-B-001. (District 7)

HUMAN RESOURCES

g. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew the blanket purchase order 552039 agreement with Industrial/Organizational Solutions (I/O Solutions), for the purpose of promotional assessment services for the Chattanooga Fire Department, for the final term of one (1) year, for a total contract amount not to exceed $120,000.00.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

h. A resolution renaming the Outdoor Chattanooga Building located at 200 River Street to the "Philip Grymes Outdoor Chattanooga Building." (District 2)
                             
PLANNING

i. A resolution to jointly apply with Chattanooga-Hamilton County/North Georgia Transportation Planning Organization, as lead applicant, to the United States Department of Transportation for funding through the Safe Streets For All (SS4A) grant to develop a Metropolitan Planning Area Comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

PARKS & PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, with Complete Demolition Services, LLC, for Contract No. E-16-006, Lupton City Mill Site Cleanup and Remediation Project, for an increase of $137,520.00, for additional imported fill to complete the required soil cover cap, and authorizing a contingency amount of $300,000.00, for a total amount of $1,862,920.30. (District 2)

k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. F-18-001-201, Wall Panel Repairs at Fire Hall No. 10, to Midwest Maintenance, Inc., Pipua, OH, to repair structural wall panels for $65,059.00, with a contingency in the amount of $6,500.00, for a total amount of $71,559.00. (District 8)

l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-19-006-201, Citico Pump Station Improvements, to Haren Construction Company, Inc., Etowah, TN, to increase capacity and improve redundancy, in the amount of $9,242,200.00, with a contingency in the amount of $924,200.00, for a total amount of $10,166,200.00. (District 8)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


