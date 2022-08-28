 Sunday, August 28, 2022 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Good Samaritans Helped Get Driver Out Of Wrecked Truck That Soon Burst Into Flames

Sunday, August 28, 2022
Wrecked truck
Wrecked truck
- photo by CFD
Family members traveling through Chattanooga stopped to help a woman involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 North. It happened on Thursday at 2:15 p.m.
 
Witnesses called 911 to report that a pickup truck had left the roadway, crashed and was smoking in the woods off the interstate. Dannetta Fennell, Amy Davis and Juan Carlos Sanchez saw what happened, dialed 911 and pulled over to find the driver injured and the truck already on fire.
They got her out and got her away from the wreck so she could sit in their vehicle until first responders arrived.
 
Less than a minute later, they said the truck burst into flames, which then spread to the surrounding trees. Chattanooga firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.
 
It was also learned that that Ryan Williams and Tyler Fults with Malone Heating & Air assisted in getting the woman out of the burning truck. One of them suffered burns on his hands trying to turn the key to turn the truck off.
 
The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
 
Squad 1, Quint 8, Squad 13, Ladder 13 and Battalion 2 (Red Shift) responded along with other agencies, including HCEMS and TDOT.
 
Fire officials said, "Thanks to the Good Samaritans for assisting someone in need and making sure she was out of harm’s way."
 

