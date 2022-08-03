 Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Weather

West Main Street Has Not Always Been Flat; Residents of 610 West Main Had Great View, Became Funeral Parlor

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • 610 West Main

  • West Main layout

  • Lookout Mountain rises in the background

West Main Street has not always been flat as it is now.

The work of Urban Renewal not only took away the top of Cameron Hill, but some smaller rises to the south as well.

On one of those hills, at 620 W. Main, the residents had a great view - especially south toward a looming Lookout Mountain.

A tidy, two-story frame house was built on that hill during the World War I period.

It was occupied over the years by a variety of men working at nearby foundries, and was apparently one of the job perks. The attractive home was finally converted to a funeral parlor.

Henry H. Garrison, a watchman for Union Tanning Company,  was among the first residents there in 1914.

Nelson E. Holmes, an engineer for Chattanooga Iron & Coal, was next along with fellow employee Raymond McCormick.

Eugene Harbin, a molder at the Ross-Meehan Foundry, also lived in the house that had an interesting double door that was paired with three side by side windows looking out on the front porch. 

William R. Goodlett, foreman at Ross-Meehan, came next, then Ernest H. Purvine, who was a baker for American Bakeries.

James E. Doyle, a later Ross-Meehan foreman, lived there with his wife, Katherine.

William Pollard, a Ross-Meehan molder, was enjoying the view in 1930. C.C. Jenkins later lived there.

Otis F. Cox and his wife, Hattie W. Cox, bought 610 W. Main and set it up as a funeral parlor around 1940. It was operated as Cox Funeral Home.

At one time Cox was in partnership with Samuel S. Trammell on West Main as Cox Trammell Funeral Home. That was until bulldozers knocked down the house with the view on the hill on Main Street. The hill went as well as a new freeway came through.

 

 

 

 

 


August 3, 2022

Police responded to the CSX Railyard at 500 Wauhatchie Pike on a report of a suspicious person asleep in the cab of Engine #5420. Police arrived and found a white male, originally from Kentucky, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, KORA Q 7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT. 1101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

Officials in Red Bank are establishing ways of getting citizens involved in the city’s planning and decision making. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, three new boards were approved. The ... (click for more)



Police responded to the CSX Railyard at 500 Wauhatchie Pike on a report of a suspicious person asleep in the cab of Engine #5420. Police arrived and found a white male, originally from Kentucky, who said that he has been riding on the trains and was looking for shelter when he entered the cab. The railroad supervisor did not want to prosecute the man who was then transported to ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BELL, KORA Q 7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT. 1101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BENN, SCOTT TERRILL 1719 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE APT# A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FAILURE ... (click for more)

Matt Adams Got My Vote

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)

Larry Ward, Voice Of The Lookouts And UTC Women's Basketball, To Be Inducted Into The Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

Larry Ward, The Voice of the Chattanooga Lookouts and the UTC women's basketball team, will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this Saturday night in Murfreesboro. The Eastern Oregon native is one of four Tennessee radio broadcasters in the 2022 career class. Others include Paul Tinkle, Bill Hacy and George Plaster. While working for the Pacific Coast League, ... (click for more)

Four Football Mocs On Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Squads

Four Chattanooga Mocs feature prominently in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America squad. Returning Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Devonnsha Maxwell and McClendon Curtis are on the first, while Ailym Ford and Ty Boeck come in on the third squad. Maxwell was a first team pick a year. Curtis is following the same track his fellow guard Cole Strange took ... (click for more)


