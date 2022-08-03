Matt Adams Says Wamp Campaign Sending Texts To ‘Loyal Hamilton County Democrats’

Democratic county mayor candidate Matt Adams said on elective eve, "I have seen several people post screenshots of a text to 'loyal Hamilton County Democrats'. This message is not coming from the Democratic party at any level. It is merely a last ditch effort to sway voters to a candidate who has no respect for Republicans or Democrats.

"My opponent, Weston Wamp, consistently thinks he is the smartest person in the room, and believes that a cheap ninth inning trick will win him the respect and votes of the residents of this great county.

"This list of folks receiving this text is the same one that he used three months ago to beg Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. I know and understand that the voters of this county are smart enough to see through his tricks."