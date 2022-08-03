Peculiar County Mayor Contest Tops Election Watch As Voting Day Finally Arrives

A peculiar county mayor race tops the list of most watched elections as voting day finally arrives on Thursday.

Democrat Matt Adams earlier this week announced that former Republican county mayor candidate Sabrena Smedley might have a top role in his administration. He pledged a "bipartisan" administration, saying some top GOP community leaders might take part as well.

Weston Wamp narrowly defeated Ms. Smedley and Matt Hullander in the Republican primary to replace Jim Coppinger.

Then on election eve, Mr. Adams said, "I have seen several people post screenshots of a text to 'loyal Hamilton County Democrats'. This message is not coming from the Democratic party at any level. It is merely a last ditch effort to sway voters to a candidate who has no respect for Republicans or Democrats. My opponent, Weston Wamp, consistently thinks he is the smartest person in the room, and believes that a cheap ninth inning trick will win him the respect and votes of the residents of this great county.

"This list of folks receiving this text is the same one that he used three months ago to beg Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. I know and understand that the voters of this county are smart enough to see through his tricks."

The Weston Wamp campaign said, "While Weston was putting his children to bed on the eve of the election, his opponent was still sending desperate campaign press releases. It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Hamilton County, and Weston and Shelby look forward to starting that chapter Thursday night."

Coty Wamp, sister of Weston, is facing off against John Allen Brooks for district attorney.



General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb faces a challenge from assistant prosecutor and former chief magistrate Larry Ables.

Ruth Jeno, longtime Red Bank official, is trying to unseat District 6 County Commissioner David Sharpe.

Joe Graham is trying to get back on the commission in the new District 11. Montrell Besley is the Democratic candidate.

In District 9, former school board member Steve Highlander is opposed by Steve Caudle.

In School Board races, incumbent Joe Smith is opposed by Democrat Jenn Piroth in District 3. Attorney Charles Paty is trying to defeat incumbent Karitsa Mosley Jones in District 5. In District 6, it is Republican Jon Baker versus Democrat Ben Connor. In District 8, former city councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn is going against Democrat Katie Perkins. In District 10, candidates are Republican Faye Robinson, Democrat Jeff Crim and Independent Christine Essex. In District 11, it's Republican Virginia Manson, Democrat Jill Black and Independent Steve McKinney. This is the first year that party labels apply.

In City Council District 8, Marie Mott and Malarie Marsh are on the ballot along with Marvene Noel, who was appointed by the council as the interim after Anthony Byrd became City Court clerk.

In East Ridge, longtime Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson is seeking to serve also East Ridge. Judge Cris Helton earlier left the post as he and his wife moved to help with a relative. Others running are Tracy Cox, Chris Dixon and Rich Heinsman.

A measure on the ballot would allow a non East Ridge resident to be the judge. Another would place the elected city court clerk under the city manager. Patri