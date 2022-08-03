 Thursday, August 4, 2022 76.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Peculiar County Mayor Contest Tops Election Watch As Voting Day Finally Arrives

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

A peculiar county mayor race tops the list of most watched elections as voting day finally arrives on Thursday.

Democrat Matt Adams earlier this week announced that former Republican county mayor candidate Sabrena Smedley might have a top role in his administration. He pledged a "bipartisan" administration, saying some top GOP community leaders might take part as well.

Weston Wamp narrowly defeated Ms. Smedley and Matt Hullander in the Republican primary to replace Jim Coppinger.

Then on election eve, Mr. Adams said, "I have seen several people post screenshots of a text to 'loyal Hamilton County Democrats'. This message is not coming from the Democratic party at any level. It is merely a last ditch effort to sway voters to a candidate who has no respect for Republicans or Democrats. My opponent, Weston Wamp, consistently thinks he is the smartest person in the room, and believes that a cheap ninth inning trick will win him the respect and votes of the residents of this great county.

"This list of folks receiving this text is the same one that he used three months ago to beg Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. I know and understand that the voters of this county are smart enough to see through his tricks."

The Weston Wamp campaign said, "While Weston was putting his children to bed on the eve of the election, his opponent was still sending desperate campaign press releases.  It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Hamilton County, and Weston and Shelby look forward to starting that chapter Thursday night."

Coty Wamp, sister of Weston, is facing off against John Allen Brooks for district attorney.

General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb faces a challenge from assistant prosecutor and former chief magistrate Larry Ables.

Ruth Jeno, longtime Red Bank official, is trying to unseat District 6 County Commissioner David Sharpe.

Joe Graham is trying to get back on the commission in the new District 11. Montrell Besley is the Democratic candidate.

In District 9, former school board member Steve Highlander is opposed by Steve Caudle.

In School Board races, incumbent Joe Smith is opposed by Democrat Jenn Piroth in District 3. Attorney Charles Paty is trying to defeat incumbent Karitsa Mosley Jones in District 5. In District 6, it is Republican Jon Baker versus Democrat Ben Connor. In District 8, former city councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn is going against Democrat Katie Perkins. In District 10, candidates are Republican Faye Robinson, Democrat Jeff Crim and Independent Christine Essex. In District 11, it's Republican Virginia Manson, Democrat Jill Black and Independent Steve McKinney. This is the first year that party labels apply. 

In City Council District 8, Marie Mott and Malarie Marsh are on the ballot along with Marvene Noel, who was appointed by the council as the interim after Anthony Byrd became City Court clerk.

In East Ridge, longtime Collegedale Judge Kevin Wilson is seeking to serve also East Ridge. Judge Cris Helton earlier left the post as he and his wife moved to help with a relative. Others running are Tracy Cox, Chris Dixon and Rich Heinsman.

A measure on the ballot would allow a non East Ridge resident to be the judge. Another would place the elected city court clerk under the city manager. Patri

 

 


August 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Locks Drunk Woman Out While Entertaining Another Woman; Man Thinks It Was Neighbor Who Threw The Rock Through His Vehicle's Window

August 4, 2022

Swicks Had Cameron Hill Grocery; Lived Nearby

August 4, 2022

Chattanooga Man With Felony Record And Gun At Memorial Hospital Gets 4-Year Federal Prison Term


A woman on Carver Lane told police she was on the porch, locked out by a man, and he would not let her back in. The man told police that the woman had left earlier in the day and came home drunk ... (click for more)

Four Swick brothers made their way from Virginia to Hamilton County before the Civil War. They were sons of John Swick and were from Staunton in Augusta County. The brothers were William F., ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man with a felony record and with a gun at Memorial Hospital has been sentenced to serve four years in federal prison. Malcolm Hardy, 31, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. ... (click for more)



Matt Adams Got My Vote - And Response

At one of the early county mayoral debates Weston Wamp asked the other two candidates to pledge that their respective campaigns would be void of personal attacks. Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley made the pledge – and kept their word. In a campaign meeting a month before early voting, Matt was being pressured to go negative to assure a victory. Matt said he had promised ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Wrong Today?

I am a Presbyterian by faith but in the years I have grown to adore different church services, I have found almost all of them focus on the same cross and the same Savior. This is one reason I hold little regard for different denominations when compared to who I worship; I can appreciate “the entire body of Christ” rather than the tribes. It is with such whimsey I love listening ... (click for more)

UTC's Ford Named To Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List

Chattanooga Mocs junior Ailym Ford is in elite company with the Chattanooga Mocs. He’s one of four all-time with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He’s now joining an elite national list on the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022 given to the most dynamic FCS offensive performer. Ford is already honored first with preseason all-conference and later All-America ... (click for more)

Larry Ward, Voice Of The Lookouts And UTC Women's Basketball, To Be Inducted Into The Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

Larry Ward, The Voice of the Chattanooga Lookouts and the UTC women's basketball team, will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this Saturday night in Murfreesboro. The Eastern Oregon native is one of four Tennessee radio broadcasters in the 2022 career class. Others include Paul Tinkle, Bill Hacy and George Plaster. While working for the Pacific Coast League, ... (click for more)


