A Tempered Response To My Elected Officials

This morning I rose to another set of statements from a public official, which I consider rather sad in such pressing times. Rarely would I take the time to address my critics based on the concerns of my activism and ideas. Engaging in such acts would require a hired team of journalists and permanently draw me away from my important work. But, since I feel my representatives are reasonable with good sense who have temporarily chosen to speak out of self-interest and not fact, I will address everyone's criticisms in a tempered and much more careful fashion.



I want to address the protests of 2020 reverentially, as over 239 African American lives were lost at the hands of police across the country which lead to public protests. Protest and civil disobedience are fundamental rights for every American citizen protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution. Where I carefully and respectfully draw a line in the sand both then and now is the right to privacy. I did not participate in any demonstrations at public officials' homes nor did I condone such actions.



Secondly, On April 21, 2021, the theft and inciting a riot charge against me and Cameron "C-Grimey" Williams were dismissed with prejudice by Honorable Judge Ash and expunged. What does that mean? The presumption of my innocence was upheld without any further penalty in the eyes of the law, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department failed to present compelling evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that I committed the alleged crime. It would be in the best interest of the City of Chattanooga, of which many of you are representatives, to carefully consider the weight and impact of your accusations before you make them. It would not be wise to allow personal reasons to cloud your judgment and undermine your credibility as a public official by spreading lies and misinformation.



Finally, I choose to direct my attention to pressing issues in my District that undoubtedly permeate the rest of my beloved city. Many community members are worried about housing costs they cannot afford as working-class people. Our unhoused neighbors continue to languish in our streets with no permanent housing available to them. Several families are still grieving the loss of loved one's due to prevalent gun violence and struggling to move towards healing. Elders want to see our city's more significant investment and commitment to programming that engages teens and keeps them off the streets. I will continue to champion the issues impacting my constituents and make my hands and feet available to meet the needs of District 8.

Marie Mott

City Council District 8 runoff candidate

(Editor's Note: Prosecutors said of the charges against Ms. Mott were dismissed at a preliminary hearing in relation to the protest, while others remain pending and a special pro temp prosecutor has been requested)