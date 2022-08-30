 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Opinion


A Tempered Response To My Elected Officials

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

This morning I rose to another set of statements from a public official, which I consider rather sad in such pressing times. Rarely would I take the time to address my critics based on the concerns of my activism and ideas. Engaging in such acts would require a hired team of journalists and permanently draw me away from my important work. But, since I feel my representatives are reasonable with good sense who have temporarily chosen to speak out of self-interest and not fact, I will address everyone's criticisms in a tempered and much more careful fashion.

I want to address the protests of 2020 reverentially, as over 239 African American lives were lost at the hands of police across the country which lead to public protests.

Protest and civil disobedience are fundamental rights for every American citizen protected under the First Amendment to the Constitution. Where I carefully and respectfully draw a line in the sand both then and now is the right to privacy. I did not participate in any demonstrations at public officials' homes nor did I condone such actions.

Secondly, On April 21, 2021, the theft and inciting a riot charge against me and Cameron "C-Grimey" Williams were dismissed with prejudice by Honorable Judge Ash and expunged. What does that mean? The presumption of my innocence was upheld without any further penalty in the eyes of the law, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department failed to present compelling evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that I committed the alleged crime. It would be in the best interest of the City of Chattanooga, of which many of you are representatives, to carefully consider the weight and impact of your accusations before you make them. It would not be wise to allow personal reasons to cloud your judgment and undermine your credibility as a public official by spreading lies and misinformation.

Finally, I choose to direct my attention to pressing issues in my District that undoubtedly permeate the rest of my beloved city. Many community members are worried about housing costs they cannot afford as working-class people. Our unhoused neighbors continue to languish in our streets with no permanent housing available to them. Several families are still grieving the loss of loved one's due to prevalent gun violence and struggling to move towards healing. Elders want to see our city's more significant investment and commitment to programming that engages teens and keeps them off the streets. I will continue to champion the issues impacting my constituents and make my hands and feet available to meet the needs of District 8.

Marie Mott

City Council District 8 runoff candidate

(Editor's Note: Prosecutors said of the charges against Ms. Mott were dismissed at a preliminary hearing in relation to the protest, while others remain pending and a special pro temp prosecutor has been requested)



August 30, 2022

A Tempered Response To My Elected Officials

August 29, 2022

Education Is More Than A Possibility

August 29, 2022

Roy Exum: Microaggression Guilt


This morning I rose to another set of statements from a public official, which I consider rather sad in such pressing times. Rarely would I take the time to address my critics based on the concerns ... (click for more)

Nelson Mandela asserted, “It is not beyond our power to create a world in which all children have access to a good education. Those who do not believe this, have small imaginations.” ... (click for more)

MedPageToday,com isn’t exactly a place you’d go for casual reading but over the weekend a story headline read, “Call Me In, Not Out, for My Transgressions” that was intended for doctors to read. ... (click for more)



Opinion

A Tempered Response To My Elected Officials

"This morning I rose to another set of statements from a public official, which I consider rather sad in such pressing times. Rarely would I take the time to address my critics based on the concerns of my activism and ideas. Engaging in such acts would require a hired team of journalists and permanently draw me away from my important work. But, since I feel my representatives are ... (click for more)

Education Is More Than A Possibility

Nelson Mandela asserted, “It is not beyond our power to create a world in which all children have access to a good education. Those who do not believe this, have small imaginations.” A brighter future starts with quality education and giving children everywhere the tools and support they need to find success in school and life. Because of technology, our world today ... (click for more)

Breaking News

Robin Smith To Testify Against Casada; Has Her Sentencing Delayed

Former state Rep. Robin Smith, who resigned after being indicted on federal wire fraud charges, will testify against former House Speaker Glen Casada, her attorney said. Attorney David Bridgers of Nashville said, "The plea agreement contemplates that Defendant will cooperate with the government in this and related cases. It is anticipated that Defendant will testify in United ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee Announces School Safety Actions

Governor Bill Lee released a video update on key actions the Lee administration has taken to enhance school safety following Executive Order 97 , which directed state agencies to engage parents, increase transparency and collaborate with local law enforcement and school districts. He said, “Our administration has taken meaningful steps to further strengthen school safety in ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Good Bru McCoy News

Tennessee’s offense got deeper and presumably better last Friday courtesy of the NCAA, which ruled transfer Bru McCoy eligible for the upcoming season. Josh Heupel said on Monday that the chain reaction of giving the news to McCoy and then watching him inform his father constituted a career highlight for the Vols’ second-year coach. Surely, there will be more to come from ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer's McKenzie Wood Is TSWA Player Of The Week

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Chattanooga’s Smith earns TSWA Player of the Week honors Chattanooga’s Mackenzie Smith posted a goal with an assist in two outings to garner Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week accolades. The Louisville, Tenn., native assisted on Kelly Tuerff’s goal in the 76th minute and found the back of the net just over a minute later against Austin ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors