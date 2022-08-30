Multiple People Stabbed In Disorder On E. 23rd Street

At least three people were stabbed at a disorder on Tuesday night in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street.

At 8:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a stabbing. Police were notified by an anonymous caller that multiple people had been stabbed at this location.

Upon arrival, officers were made aware of a disorder that ensued, causing the altercation.

Upon arrival, officers were made aware of a disorder that ensued, causing the altercation.

All victims were transported to a local hospital. Officers made contact with three victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have a suspect in custody.