Multiple People Stabbed In Disorder On E. 23rd Street

At least three people were stabbed at a disorder on Tuesday night in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street.
At 8:12 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a stabbing. Police were notified by an anonymous caller that multiple people had been stabbed at this location.
Upon arrival, officers were made aware of a disorder that ensued, causing the altercation.
Officers made contact with three victims with non-life threatening injuries.
All victims were transported to a local hospital.
Police have a suspect in custody.