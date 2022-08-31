Dalton Police Department Investigating Shoplifting From Beauty Store

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify three people who shoplifted a large quantity of fragrances from a local store. All three individuals wore Covid masks, but thanks to a high definition security system in the store should still be recognizable to those who know them.

The incident happened on Aug. 23, at the Ulta store on West Walnut Avenue. Store employees told police that the three suspects arrived together and all three picked up shopping baskets and made their way directly to the fragrance counter in the back of the store. All three loaded the baskets with fragrance bottles, and began to move back to the front of the store. When the store manager offered to place the baskets at the cash register so the suspects could continue shopping, one of the suspects told her, "don't touch us" and when the manager backed off, all three suspects ran out of the front door.

The suspects were two Black women and a Black man. The first suspect was a heavy set woman with long braids and wearing a Covid mask and a white T-shirt from the Nickelodeon cartoon show "Rugrats." The second suspect wore her hair in a long ponytail and wore a red baseball cap with no logo pulled low over her face and a Covid mask. She wore a light blue or gray long sleeved shirt open over a gray T-shirt. The third suspect was a man wearing a plain white T-shirt and a black baseball cap with logos all around the crown of the hat. Pictures of all three individuals are included below.

Anyone who knows the identity of these individuals or has other information about this case is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-280.