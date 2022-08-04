Coty Wamp Rolls To District Attorney Victory

Republican Coty Wamp rolled to a victory over Democrat John Allen Brooks for district attorney in the Thursday election.

Ms. Wamp previously served as a public defender in Hamilton County, then as a prosecutor in Cleveland, Tn. Most recently she has been special counsel for Sheriff Jim Hammond.

She defeated incumbent Neal Pinkston by a large margin in the primary.

Attorney Brooks at one time was the County Commissioner for District 6 and he has long been active in the Democratic Party.

Coty Wamp (R) 28,824

John Allen Brooks (D) 20,022