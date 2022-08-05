Police Blotter: Screaming Neighbor Was Just Having Fun; Gunshot Does $24,000 In Damage To Power Lines On Dixon Street

A woman on Harley Street told police she heard her neighbor scream. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the couple in the house next door to the woman. The couple told police there was no problem, they had just been having sex.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder prevention at a residence on Standifer Gap Road. A woman told police her son was arrested and his girlfriend drove his car away without the registered owner of the vehicle's permission. She told police the woman keeps telling her she will give the car back. Officers made contact with the woman and she gave officers the keys to the vehicle.

* * *

Officers responded to a disorder prevention at apartment on Reserve Way. Officers observed a white Trailblazer leaving the apartment complex. Other officers stopped the vehicle and detained the driver. The woman who had called police said they were in a verbal argument over a money order. She said nothing physical happened. Officers asked the man what happened, and he said they were in a verbal argument and that nothing physical happened. At that time, the man was taken out of handcuffs. Both of them left the scene and separated.

* * *

An anonymous caller texted 911 and said his friend was being robbed by four black males with guns at Bread Factory Lofts, 1615 Cowart St. Dispatch and police attempted to call the reporting person several times, however he would not answer. Police searched the area, but nothing was located.

* * *

A woman on Marigold Drive, known for making false calls, reported her boyfriend was texting her and that he's on probation and staying at a house on Dorsey Street.

* * *

A man on Walnut Street told police he needed assistance getting to a friend's house a few blocks away on High Street. Police gave the man a ride to his friend's at the 400 block of High Street.

* * *

A caller reported an automobile broken down at 700 Interstate 75 NB at the Jenkins Road off-ramp. Police located a silver Ford F-150 truck (TN tag) sitting stationary in the left lane of travel with its lights off. Police approached the vehicle and found it unoccupied with the doors locked. Due to the vehicle being in the lane of travel with its lights off, police had the truck towed by Les's Wrecker to their lot at 6221 Hwy. 58.

* * *

Security at the Walnut Street parking garage, 609 Walnut St., observed a man via surveillance footage on the property and requested he be removed by police. Police spoke with the man and told him not to be on the property, to which he complied.

* * *

A resident on Bible Lane told police there had been suspicious people on his property. He wished to be placed onto the Watch List to try to deter trespassers. Police put the residence on the

Watch List.

* * *

A verbal disorder was reported at Dogwood Manor Apartments on Gateway Avenue. Police found a couple arguing in the lobby of the sixth floor. The verbal disorder was resolved while police were on the scene.

* * *

A woman on Cleveland Avenue told police that an older blue Chevrolet Impala (GA tag) had been parked outside her house for the past week. Police found that the vehicle had a valid tag and was not stolen. Due to the vehicle having a flat tire and having been there for a week, police proceeded to attach an unattended vehicle sticker on the driver's side window.

* * *

A woman on N. Natchez Road told police that overnight some property was stolen out of her unlocked Toyota.

* * *



A man told police that overnight someone entered his Nissan truck and moved his property from the cab to the bed while it was parked at his residence on Boylston Street. He said nothing had been stolen, the truck was locked and there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

A man on S. Lyerly Street told police a woman took his keys and would not give them back. As police were arriving on scene, the man had gotten his keys and was getting into his vehicle to leave. He told police that everything was fine and he was leaving. The man left the scene and police attempted to make contact with the woman, but got no answer at the door.

* * *

EPB employees at 1806 Dixon St., told police they were getting numerous calls for outages in the area of Dixon Street. They discovered that the fiber wires ($24,000) between poles X4264 and X4176 had been damaged by what they believe was a projectile from a firearm.