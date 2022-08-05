Construction Worker Struck On I-75 Early Friday Morning

A construction worker, 24, was struck early Friday morning on I-75.

Investigators with the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded at 3:14 a.m. to a pedestrian struck in a construction zone in the 1000 block of I-75.

The vehicle entered the closed lanes and struck the construction worker. The vehicle lost control after striking him and left the roadway.

Both the construction worker and the driver of the vehicle, a man, 41, sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending further investigation.