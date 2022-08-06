Former TBI, Highway Patrol Director Larry Wallace Dies At 97; Helped Chattanooga And Cleveland Police

One of Tennessee’s most distinguished lawmen has died. Former TBI director Larry Wallace died at his Athens, Tn., home on Thursday after a short bout with cancer.

The Athens native was head of the TBI from 1992 to 2003. He also headed the Tennessee Highway Patrol and later provided help to the Chattanooga and Cleveland Police Departments.

Former Cleveland Mayor Tom Rowland said, “We say goodbye today to a dear friend of over 50 years. Former TBI Director Larry Wallace died peacefully today at his home. This photo says it all. Taken Nov 19, 2021 when we were both in good health and enjoying time with friends . It reminds us to cherish each day because we don’t know what tomorrow holds but we do know who holds tomorrow. See you in heaven. Rest in peace dear friend.”

A Distinguished Career

1964 – Started at the Athens Police Department

1967 – Appointed as a State Trooper

1973 – Promoted to Special Agent with the TBI

1976 – Took a leave of absence from the TBI to return home to Athens, after which he was twice elected Sheriff of McMinn County

1979 – Named “Sheriff of the Year” by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association

1980 – Returned to the TBI

1984 – Promoted to Special Agent in Charge of the Criminal Investigation Division

1987 – Appointed as Colonel and Commanding Officer of the Tennessee Highway Patrol

1988 – Named Deputy Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety

1992 – Governor Ned Ray McWherter appointed Dr. Wallace to a six-year term as Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, making him the highest ranking law enforcement officer in the state

1994 – Led the TBI to become the third state criminal investigative agency in the U.S. to receive international accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors

1998 – Governor Don Sundquist reappointed Dr. Wallace to a second six-year term as Director of the TBI

2003 – Retired as the TBI Director during Governor Phil Bredesen’s administration

2004 – Hired as a TWU faculty member to develop and teach the Criminal Justice program. He was hired by then Chattanooga mayor Bob Corker as a consultant. He was later offered the chief position, but in the end, the job went to Steve Parks.

2005 – Joined the University leadership team as the Vice President for External Affairs

2007 – Transitioned to the Vice President for Administration

2010 – Promoted to Senior Vice President for Administration

2014 - Present – Judicially appointed as the foreman of the McMinn County Grand Jury

2015 – Retired from TWU; hired as a special consultant to the Cleveland City Council

2016 – Became an independent law enforcement consultant; awarded his honorary doctorate from Tenn. Wesleyan University

2017 - Present – Became a member of the TWU Board of Trustees; accepted a job as an agency staff member at Athens Insurance