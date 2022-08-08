 Monday, August 8, 2022 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Gas Rate Adjustments "For Investments In Critical System Enhancements" Approved By Tennessee Public Utility Commission

Monday, August 8, 2022

 Upon completing Chattanooga Gas’ annual review mechanism (ARM), the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) voted Monday to approve $6.8 million in rate adjustments in spent capital costs and recovery of costs for work completed in 2021.

 

The ruling, which gas officials said aligns with agreements made between Chattanooga Gas, the Tennessee Consumer Advocate, and the Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers Association (CRMA), allows the company to recover costs incurred in 2021 enhancing safety, improving reliability, and expanding its system to support growth in the Chattanooga region.

 

To minimize impact on customers’ bills, Chattanooga Gas is limiting the rate request based on the voluntary rate cap proposed by the company and approved by TPUC in 2021 for rate filings made in 2021 through 2024.

Under this voluntary rate cap, the 2022 rate increase to the typical residential customer’s total average bill is $4.20 a month or a 5.66 percent increase, officials said.

“As the Chattanooga area continues to grow, it's incredibly important we continue to make smart investments needed for our customers to have clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas,” said Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Chattanooga Gas. “Working constructively with TPUC, we are committed to building infrastructure that will help ensure every customer, whether at home or running a business, has the natural gas they need to thrive. This agreement ensures we can continue to meet the region’s growing demand while maintaining safety, reliability and enhancing the customer experience.”

The work Chattanooga Gas completed in 2021 will ensure its ongoing ability to meet the supply and demand growth, especially during the coldest days of the year when customers rely on natural gas the most, it was stated.

The average Chattanooga Gas residential customer may expect to see an average total bill for the upcoming winter months as follows: December 2022 of $125.56 as compared to December 2021 of $100.74; January 2023 of $167.05 as compared to January 2022 of $133.47; and February 2023 of $158.54 as compared to February 2022 of $121.54. Current natural gas costs reflect the impact of supply constraints and higher demand. Chattanooga Gas does not profit from these increased costs and instead passes on the market cost directly to customers. The current per therm price customers pay for natural gas delivered by Chattanooga Gas comprises approximately 70% of a typical residential customer’s bill due to economic factors that have affected the commodity’s market price.


Police Blotter: Repeat Thief Swipes Honeybun From Shell Gas Station; Vehicle Left Running And Unlocked While Man Shopped Is Stolen

Brian Bush Named General Counsel For The Sheriff's Office

An employee at the Shell gas station, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a white male with a black shirt and pants walked into the gas station and was asked to leave the store. After several attempts, the man then grabbed a honeybun and ran out. When he did, the employee walked out after him to tell him to stop coming into the store and stealing, and as he did, the man tried to ... (click for more)

Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announced that attorney Brian Bush will serve on his executive staff as general counsel for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The general counsel "serves as the primary legal representative for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and provides assistance with a variety of legal matters including contractual agreements, MOU’s, subpoenas, human ... (click for more)

Rest In Peace, Larry Wallace

Athens and Tennessee lost a great friend and a long-time public servant when Larry Wallace passed away Saturday afternoon. The 1962 McMinn County High School graduate started his lifetime law enforcement career with the Athens Police Department in 1964. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1967 and was appointed as a special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of ... (click for more)

Election Day Observations - And Response

Congratulations to all the winners in Thursday's election. And also thanks to all who ran, it takes a lot of courage to enter the arena of politics. I didn't vote for Weston in the primary but I certainly did in the general election. I think he will do a wonderful job. Sabrena, I voted for you but I would imagine your career is over after one of the dumbest political stunts I ... (click for more)

Rain Did Not Dampen Red Wolves Resolve In Win

The rain delays did not lull the Red Wolves to sleep, as Chattanooga pounced all over the top-ranked Greenville Triumph in Saturday’s 5-1 blowout. Following a two-hour thunderstorm delay, the Red Wolves squared off against their long-time difficult foe in the Greenville Triumph. Every game between the two squads has been one by one goal—that was not the case for this muggy, physical ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Larry Ward's Big Day

Voice of the Lookouts Larry Ward and I share at least one similarity...we have both been radio voices of Chattanooga's minor league baseball team. My lone season was in 1976 when the team returned to town after an absence of several years. Larry on the other hand has been doing that job well for 34 years and this past weekend was enshrined in the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. It ... (click for more)


