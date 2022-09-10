Police Blotter: Man Sends Money To Mystery Fiancée; Thieves Rifle Through Stein Drive Mailboxes

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police his fiancée, who he has not met in person, lives in Houston. He said he has sent her money several times to pay for her travel expenses to meet him. He said he has also been told by an "agent" at an airport that she has been detained and is requesting $700.

* * *

An employee of Walgreens. 2104 McCallie Ave., told police a black male in a gray t-shirt and khaki pants entered Walgreens and proceeded to stuff miscellaneous shampoo and conditioners in his pants and left the store without providing payment for the items. She said the man passed all points of sale and proceeded north on North Willow St. The employee was unable to show police video of the theft occurring, due to there being no cameras on that specific aisle. Police searched the area for the man, but were unable to locate him.

* * *

While patrolling an area on Latimore Street, police observed a white Kia Rio parallel parked. Due to patrolling the area frequently and there being numerous auto theft recoveries at this location, police were aware that the vehicle was possibly abandoned. Police ran the VIN and found it to return stolen. The listed suspect was not located on scene. The owner was notified and the vehicle was towed by United Transport #2. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *



A man called police from the Greyhound Bus Station, 740 E 12th St., and said he lost his wallet that had his Social Security card, TN ID and birth certificate inside it. The man said he is unsure where he lost his wallet.

* * *

A woman on Bradmore Lane said someone damaged her vehicle. She found that both side mirrors were broken and there were scratches on the passenger side.

* * *

Police located a light green Honda Pilot (2007) abandoned in the roadway on Frances Drive. The temp tag (GA) came back to a Chevy Tahoe. The Honda Pilot did not come back stolen when the VIN was run through NCIC. Due to the vehicle being abandoned and unable to locate the owner, the vehicle was towed by Les's Wrecker (S&H) to 6221 Hwy 58. Where the vehicle was located could have caused a crash once it got dark.

* * *

Police noticed a suspicious gold Nissan Armada, TN tag, on N. Germantown Road. The tag came back to a Lexus. Police then ran the VIN on the vehicle, which came back negative stolen, to the Nissan Armada. Police will be turning in this license plate to CPD Property.

* * *



A woman on McCallie Avenue told police someone was taking pictures of her vehicle. She said the person was in a gray Nissan Rouge.

* * *



A woman on Shallowford Road requested help from police to get her dogs back. The woman showed police a court order paperwork about the dogs. Police were able to get the person who had her dogs to meet her at a location for her to get her dogs back.

* * *

A man told police he was from out of town visiting his son when he parked his car in the parking garage on Douglas Street. At a later time, he said he returned to the vehicle and noticed a dent in the rear door. which had not been there when he parked it. The man called police to report the damage since the vehicle is a rental and would need a report. He asked if there were cameras available to check and see who or what had caused the damage. Police informed him they would talk to management in the morning and ask. At this time there is no suspect information. Police

informed the man a report would be done for the rental company.

* * *

An anonymous caller said he discovered the mailboxes on Stein Drive appeared damaged. Police arrived and found the mailboxes with several boxes opened and envelopes on the ground. There were four mailboxes opened and they were unable to be secured due to broken locks.

* * *