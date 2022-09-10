 Saturday, September 10, 2022 74.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADMAS, KAMRYN ELYCE 
924 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ANDERSON, LEONA SUE 
6830 W VAN BUREN DR HOMOSOSSA, 34448 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDREWS, JACOB THOMAS 
5163 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA 
2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACKMON, AUSTIN SHADRICK 
1033 HIBBLER CIR EAST RIDGE, 374122023 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOWMAN, JIMMY R 
138 SCHEELYS KNOB LANE GAINSBORO, 38562 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROOKS, CHARLES ERIC 
3615 GEORGETOWN DR.

NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

BROWN, DAVID LESTER 
851 CHARLIE TAPP ROAD ROXBORO, 27574 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE 
2210 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR 
727 E 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

CAMPBELL, KAREN RENEE 
131 PARRISH CIR CHICKAMAGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FORFEITURE CAPIAS ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COATS, JASPER HADEN 
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COBBLE, JASON DAVID 
6810 ROBIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COFFMAN, JOSHUA AARON 
4145 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122441 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COOKSTON, MATTHEW MACKENZIE 
214 OAK AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COSBY, ALEXIS NICOLE 
2120 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDI

CRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN 
6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN 
1217 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072408 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

GANN, JEFFERY S 
2039 ELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37372 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

GOODJOINT, FRED 
189 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID 
3112LINDSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUG
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HALL, RAHEEM RAYON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214038 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARRISON, EDDIE LEON 
2231 GENEVA TRAIL H14 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILTON, KATHY ROSE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOX

HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA 
112 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054608 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

HITCOCK, KYANNA DEZERRA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

JOHNSON, CARRIE BETH 
11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, CHARLES A 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00

LEDFORD, BENJAMIN LANCE 
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #1001 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN- TRANSIT (RUTHERFORD CO. TN)

MATTHEWS, EMPRESS E 
2084 ASHFORD VILLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH 
278 HORACE SMITH RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLUM, NIAHRAH AZAH JUSTICE 
23 GOLF COURSE RD APT 25 HATTIESBURG, 39402 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID 
194 BLYTHEFERRY LANE GEORGETOWN, 373086819 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEDLEY, KAYLEIGH L 
219 JORDAN CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373800113 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

OLIPHANT, DAVID LEE 
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374029998 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON 
3312 WINTER HILL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE 
714 ASHLEY FORREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL 
2820 5th Ave Chattanooga, 374071523 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PYBURN, CHRISTINA BURTON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHELTON, LASHONDA SHANELLE 
3336 PINEWOOD AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH, ALEX ROWLAND 
2302 GIBBSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT

SMITH, OSHAE KADARIS 
2111 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044424 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

STRATIENKO, ALEXANDER A 
9410 NAPOLIO LN NAPLES, 34113 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TATUM, SHARONE LOWELLE 
8934 SHERIDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

USSERY, FLINT LEWIS 
415 TIMBER LN OXFORD, 38655 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WATTS HARRELL, KATIESHA SHALL 
3411 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041302 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)


