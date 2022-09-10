Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADMAS, KAMRYN ELYCE

924 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ANDERSON, LEONA SUE

6830 W VAN BUREN DR HOMOSOSSA, 34448

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANDREWS, JACOB THOMAS

5163 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA

2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLACKMON, AUSTIN SHADRICK

1033 HIBBLER CIR EAST RIDGE, 374122023

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOWMAN, JIMMY R

138 SCHEELYS KNOB LANE GAINSBORO, 38562

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BROOKS, CHARLES ERIC

3615 GEORGETOWN DR.

NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONBROWN, DAVID LESTER851 CHARLIE TAPP ROAD ROXBORO, 27574Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE2210 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CALLOWAY, CECIL LAMAR727 E 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCAMPBELL, KAREN RENEE131 PARRISH CIR CHICKAMAGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:FORFEITURE CAPIAS ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALFORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)FAILURE TO APPEARCOATS, JASPER HADEN3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECOBBLE, JASON DAVID6810 ROBIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCOFFMAN, JOSHUA AARON4145 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122441Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTCOOKSTON, MATTHEW MACKENZIE214 OAK AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECOSBY, ALEXIS NICOLE2120 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDICRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONDAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN1217 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072408Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)GANN, JEFFERY S2039 ELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37372Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTGOODJOINT, FRED189 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGGRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID3112LINDSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Juvenile CourtPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHALL, RAHEEM RAYONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214038Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDAWAY, CHRISTOPHER LEO727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARRISON, EDDIE LEON2231 GENEVA TRAIL H14 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HILTON, KATHY ROSEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXHISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA112 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054608Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALSAGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALSHITCOCK, KYANNA DEZERRA404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEJOHNSON, CARRIE BETH11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KING, CHARLES A7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00LEDFORD, BENJAMIN LANCE3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD #1001 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN- TRANSIT (RUTHERFORD CO. TN)MATTHEWS, EMPRESS E2084 ASHFORD VILLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH278 HORACE SMITH RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCULLUM, NIAHRAH AZAH JUSTICE23 GOLF COURSE RD APT 25 HATTIESBURG, 39402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYMCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID194 BLYTHEFERRY LANE GEORGETOWN, 373086819Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MEDLEY, KAYLEIGH L219 JORDAN CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373800113Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAROLIPHANT, DAVID LEE3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374029998Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON3312 WINTER HILL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE714 ASHLEY FORREST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL2820 5th Ave Chattanooga, 374071523Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPYBURN, CHRISTINA BURTONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSHELTON, LASHONDA SHANELLE3336 PINEWOOD AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, ALEX ROWLAND2302 GIBBSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTSMITH, OSHAE KADARIS2111 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044424Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESTRATIENKO, ALEXANDER A9410 NAPOLIO LN NAPLES, 34113Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TATUM, SHARONE LOWELLE8934 SHERIDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)USSERY, FLINT LEWIS415 TIMBER LN OXFORD, 38655Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWATTS HARRELL, KATIESHA SHALL3411 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041302Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 1000)