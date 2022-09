Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBROCIO CINTO, BEDER

2201 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ARCINIEGA-CABELLO, JESUS G

1617 SUNRAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374123527

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION



BAGGETT, DREW ELI

517 COLEMAN CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BAXTER, CHRISTOPHER ARRON

5168 WATER LEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE

3113 MOSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRUCE, CINNAMON NASHAWN

3811 CHERWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



CASANOVA, BEICY VAZQUEZ

2633 SOUTH AVALON HORN LAKE, 386370000

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEVENNEY WOOD, KELLY COLLEEN

700 MYSTIC BROOK CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FARMER, WILLIAM E

333 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191523

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFITZPATRICK, SHANNON RAY1406 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTALKINGAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSFLANAGAN, ASHLEY NICOLE819 WHITEHALL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374053753Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPURCHASES/POSSESSION BY MINORSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGLADDEN, APRIL NICOLE301 TACOA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRAY, KEVIN JOHNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213480Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEGREEN, WILLIAM ALLEN450 BUDDY SKIES ROAD DUNPLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF METHALTERNATION OF TAGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWHAGAN, RENEE SUE471 QUARRY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG SCHEDULE IDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHALL, JAMES LEE7342 SIM ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHARVEY, WILLIAM LEE1527 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAYES, LAJAUN SHANTEL7749 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHENEGAR, ALICIA120 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113914Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHIXSON, LASHAWN ASHLEY3810 JARREN COURT HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00HOLT, DANIEL DEWAYNE1275 BAILEY RD HILLSBORO, 373423338Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO SAFETY CHAINPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFALSE REPORTSJOHNSON, PHIL EDWARD701 N. GERMANTOWN RD APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAWSON, CASSANDRA L1507 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAIL TO YIELDFAILURE TO RENDER AIDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSTALKINGLUCAS, TRANISHAT LASHAY4206 WILKES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELYNN LACKEY, GARRISON WYATT252 FARMVILLE RD SE CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMCMURRAY, DONALD ALBERT353 BROCK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37353Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, BRETT ALLEN13 GRENWICK POOLER, 31322Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFALSE REPORTS911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)MINGO, ANDRE2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063224Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMOORE, LARRY JOHN7010 WHITE OAK VALLEY CIRCLE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEWSOM, ANTHONY LEVAIL821 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARODOM, JUSTIN KEON2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE7834 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162420Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOE, TINA RENEA14421 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37373Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEROBERTS, ANTONIO ROMERO3807 ARROWROCK RD Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE7706 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162451Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSCOTT, CHARLES5224 SLATEN CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHOMAS, ERICA RENEA53 STATE ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TOTHEROW, ADREANNA LESHA898 CABBAGE PATCH ROAD ALTAMONT, 37301Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEEKS, JORDAN R9126 SIR HUDSON COURT HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD9118 SIR HUDSON COURT HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS