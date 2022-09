Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAZELYAN, RUSLAN Y

124 LUKE NE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BUSSEY, BRIDGETT LASHE

1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CLARK, DARRELL LABRON

1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CROCKETT, ANDREW W

122 NATCHEZ DR HENDERSONVILLE, 37075

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



DECKER, CONAL MARION

1060 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN

605 ARRLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FAULKENBERRY, ELIJAH X

4573 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GOODWIN, EDGAR NMN

200 HILLSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115430

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HALL, BRYANT ONEAL

2000 E.23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BRAKE LAW VIOLATION



HAWKINS, FERNANDOS L

5614 HICKORY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



HELTON, CHASE NEYLAND

1806 MARA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO

6030 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HERSTON, DAKOTA JAMES

511 ARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE

CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC



HIGGINS, KEDARRIAN MARSHELE

3211 BLACKHAWK TRL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLLAND, DONALD RAY

5225 ROSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.

SCHEDULE LLPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF SCHEDULE 2HOLSAPPLE, GREGORY DEAN5211 DALTON PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373239119Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOOD, WALTER JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTJAMES, SABRINA DAWN503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, JAMYCAL JAMEL7235 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEKENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCT911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERLANIER, JAMES CALE728 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE1402 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTMARLEY, DILLON C7710 EAST BRAINERD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS3104 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDMCFARLAN-MCCANDLESS, ROBIN ROLETE2828 BENT OAK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYMCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCNISH, IVERSON WAYNE750 COLONY CIR HOMELESS FORT OGELTHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMIGUEL, DIEGO905 WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMOORER, ROLAND EARL1120 E 33RD S/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071908Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTNEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS1531 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, LINDA SUE2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062537Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIERRE, KALEB RASHAD149 ACORN OAKS CIR #321 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113213Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONRAY, ELISA YVETTE2405 12TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374071287Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRENO, MATTHEW A9869 DAYTON BLV RED BANK, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARENO, ROBERT LINDSEY7466 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTRIVERS, ALEXUS N903 N. HICKORY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTRIVERS, CHRISTIAN DERRELL5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE4113 DORRIS ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSANCHEZ-MORALES, ALFONSOROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHAFER, CHASE CECILHOMELESS MURPHY, 28906Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STINNETT, REBECCA LYNN1414 LOVELADY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, TRINA GALE8318 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETENNYSON, MISTI DAWN16909 DAYTON PIKE DAYTON, 37373Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000THRASHER, SHAKERA EVONNE266 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARWADE, RONDALE1227 POPLAR STREEYT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWEEKS, DERRICK LADONCOMMUNTY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODY, JULIE GEORGEANNA22812 4TH AVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING