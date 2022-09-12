2 Charged With Trafficking In Fentanyl In Rossville

Two men were arrested early Sunday near Rossville after a traffic stop and subsequent search of the vehicle they were riding in revealed approximately 161 grams (5.5 ounces) of fentanyl, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Gordon J. Bowers, 54, of Cohutta, and Ryan A. Nicholson, 36, of Rossville, were arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking in fentanyl. Both men were transported to the Walker County Detention Facility and booked on the charges.

Bond request for trafficking charges are considered in Superior Court.

A court date has not been scheduled.