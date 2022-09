Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, LEROY LEE

4003 LARA LN APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374161810

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



BALL, CALVIN LEE

2117 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENN, ELIZABETH NOEL

501 E5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BOAS, JAMES LEO

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE

3747 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374071026

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, VIRGINIA D

915 S SEMINOLE DR #43 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DEAN, CALEB LEVI

451 BREAN LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNNIGAN, KELSEY MONIQUE

1407 N MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ELDER, HERBERT

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



FISHER, PHILLIP RANDALL

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)



FRIZZELL, JENNIFER NICOLE

7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GANN, KEVIN EUGENE

11156 FRITTS RD SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GRIFFITH, KASEY M

3408 LAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Homeless Chattanooga, 37419

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL

7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWKINS, CECELIA JANNE

276 W MAPLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HOLLAND, DONALD RAY

5225 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE OUT OF CHEROKEE CO GA



HOWARD, LASHANDRA ANN

2008 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HUBBARD, LETTICIA RENEE

198 MADELINE COURT MCDONOUGH, 302537066

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JENKINS, JAMES ORLANDO

1234 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)

HARASSMENT



JOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON

1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



KATAFIAS, JESSICA MORGAN

101 E MEADOWBROOK DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KLEIN, MARIAH

4205 EALY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS



LASSETER, CHRISTOPHER

163 WHITE OAK VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCKINNEY, ALEXANDER D

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

4805 ALPINE DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



NASH, JAMES HABELT

516 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD

4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PHIPPS, DAVID FRANKLIN

627 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAFAEL VELASQUEZ, KENY

813 SUMMIT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



RAKESTRAW, SETH COLEMAN

2610 FREEWILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Juvenile Court

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



RAY, GORDON

1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE.





1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE.