Woman Rescued After Fall Off Mountain Bike On Guild-Hardy Trail Near Ruby Falls

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who was injured in a bicycle wreck on Guild-Hardy Trail near Ruby Falls on Friday afternoon.

At 1:08 p.m., units responded to the side of Lookout Mountain after the woman riding her mountain bike crashed and fell, injuring her foot and ankle.

It happened approximately a half mile down the trail.

Quint 14, Quint 3, Squad 1, Battalion 1 (Green Shift) and CFD’s Special Operations Chief responded.

Firefighters took a UTV down the trail, stabilized her foot and ankle, loaded her and brought her out to the waiting ambulance. She was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

One firefighter rode the woman’s bike out to the parking lot with her husband.