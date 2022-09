Here is the Walker County arrest report for Sept. 12-18:

EBLING JONATHAN DAVID W/M 32 MISD OFFICER HENRY DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING, OPEN CONTAINER

COLLINS RICHARD LEON W/M 58 MISD OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY

HULSEY ROGER MICHAEL W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

HERNANDEZ DENILSON CABRERA B/M 21 MISD OFFICER SUITS DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, IMPROPER PARKING

PARSONS MICKEY GLENN W/M 53 - OFFICER MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

WATKINS ALDRIC DESHON B/M 34 MISD OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY FVA

BYNUM BRADLEY EUGENE W/M 35 FELONY TORRES PAROLE VIOLATION

TAYLOR ANNA KAYE W/F 66 MISD BALLARD DUI, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, OPEN CONTAINER

LETSON JEREMY DEWAYNE W/M 45 FELONY RPD INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

MOORE EMILY BLAIR W/F 32 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS.

OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

JACKSON ROGER DALE W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER SMALL WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE x2

MUNCHEL CODY ALLEN W/M 36 MISD OFFICER MOSS FTA, TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS

HODGE ROBERT LYNN W/M 50 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FAILURE TO MAINTIAN LANE

LETSON YUTEVA RUIZ W/F 43 FELONY SELF INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

HILL AMBER DAWN W/F 31 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

COOPER LARRY DON W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER RUSS BURGLARY

SMITH JAMES WILLIAMS W/M 63 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE PUBLIC DRUNK, PUBLIC INDECENCY, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

BIRD JOHN GLENN W/M 60 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF SCHEDULE I, POSS. OF SECHDULE IV, POSS. MARIJUANA W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

RIZZO CHASE ALEXANDER W/M 18 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, POSS. OF TOOLS FOR THE COMMISION OF A CRIME, THEFT BY TAKING, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

WHITMIRE ADAM JEROME W/M 41 MISD OFFICER FOUTS CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

SMITH NATHANIEL BLAKE W/M 19 FELONY OFFICER BALLARD FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA x2

HILL KENNETH GERALD W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER ALFORD THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE, POSS. OF METH

BROWNING KELLY LYNN W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

CROWDER JOHNNY LEON W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MURRAY BONNIE LUCINDA W/F 49 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE PROBATION VIOLATION

TURNER SARAH JANE W/F 44 MISD CRANE NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BYNUM AUSTIN GARY W/M 29 FELONY PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION

BEARDEN KENNETH LAMAR W/M 61 MISD OFFICER FOUTS CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

GIFFORD MAKAYLA LEIGHANN W/F 22 MISD SELF SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

QUALLS GARY LYNN W/M 58 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO SIMPLE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

MANSELL AMANDA FAYE W/F 42 FELONY OFFICER RUSS POSS. METH, PROBATION VIOLATION

ROBINSON BILLY DEWAYNE W/M 20 MISD OFFICER CAMPBEL FTA x2

PATEL DHRUV DHARMENDRA H/M 25 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DRIVING W/O LICENSE

BENNETT DAVID SMARTT W/M 51 MISD OFFICER THOMAS DUI

LANGSTON PAUL DERRICK W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER RUSS DUI-DRUGS, POSS OF METH, POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

DIXON RALPH CARMEN W/M 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FTML, OPEN CONTAINER

MCBRAYER SYDNIE DESIREE W/F 25 MISD OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING

MORRIS CHELSEA NICOLE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER BREWER SUSPENED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

VENABLE JAMES SPENCER W/M 51 MISD MCCP BAGWELL SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO VALID CERTIFICATION, ROSSVILLE WARRANT

ELLISON FRED WILLIAM B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG BENCH WARRANT

LEWIS AMANDA LEE W/F 41 RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

LADNER JOSHUA ALLEN W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER BROWN ARSON 1ST DEGREE

MILLSAPS CANDY LAINE W/F 54 MISD OFFICER CAMP FTA

COOPER CYNTHIA GAY W/F 58 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

FRADY DAKOTA RAY W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION

CARR THEODORE HAMILTON W/M 60 MISD OFFICER KIRBY SIMPLE BATTERY - FVA

THOMPSON ALLYLION LESHENDRUS B/F 23 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD SUSPENDED LICENSE

MITCHELL EMILY SAVANNAH W/F 26 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMS DUI

GORDON DEBRA MICHELLE W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER RUSS POSSESSION OF METH, HEADLIGHT REQUIRED

CASTRO JENNIFER AZULENE H/F 40 MISD OFFICER COOK OBSTRUCTION

HOWARD JOSHUA KEVIN W/M 37 OFFICER BROWN RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

FREEMAN CONNER DEVAN W/M 30 MISD OFFICER WILLETT PROBATION VIOLATION

ANDERSON LAWRENCE DAVID W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER WILLETT PROBATION VIOLATION

STARNS NICHOLAS PAUL W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METH, FTA

MOEN KIMBERLY KAY W/F 57 MISD OFFICER MATTESON SHOPLIFTING

MOTLEY EMILY CAROLANN W/F 27 OFFICER MILLER RETURN FROM HOSPITAL

CLARK SKY NICOLE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER BROOME PROBATION VIOLATION, POSSESSION OF METH

TURNER CRYSTAL LYNN W/F 32 FELONY OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METH

PLATT ROBERT JUSTIN W/M 40 FELONY OFFICER PHILLIPS PROBATION VIOLATION

BROOKS TREDARIUS D’QUAN B/M 24 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON SUSPENDED LICENSE

POLLARD JR. THADDEUS NMN B/M 35 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSS. OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, NO TAG LIGHTS

DONALDSON APRIL DEONNE W/F 50 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, DUI, NO INSURANCE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

TAYLOR NAOMI AKE W/F 45 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

JACKSON ALLEN TAYLOR W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MILLER RETURN FROM HAMILTON CO.

GRAHAM DAVID WAYNE W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HORTON JAWAN EUGENE B/M 29 FELONY OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY FVA, BURGLARY, ROBBERY

FISHER PHILLIP RANDALL W/M 60 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

FREEMAN ANTHONY NMN B/M 64 MISD OFFICER PERRY FTA

BROWN MATTHEW DALTON W/M 24 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY POSS. OF METH, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT

LESTER CAITLYN LYNN W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, POSS. OF METH

GRIMES AMANDA SUE W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER AVANS PROBATION VIOLATION

MCNEECE MICHAEL AARON W/M 48 MISD OFFICER PERRY FTA

YOUNCE DANIEL DEWAYNE W/M 38 MISD OFFICER RUSS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION x2, P.U.I

COX JESSICA DAWN W/F 33 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RIDLEY HEATHER DEE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DUI MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER

THOMAS JUSTIN LAMAR W/M 32 MISD OFFICER CLARK DUI, OBSCURRED LICENSE PLATE

MARTIN CHARLES DAVID W/M 29 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY- FVA

PORTER MATTHEW DAVID W/M 42 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

OWENS HAYDEN WADE W/M 25 MISD OFFICER CARTER PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE, OPEN CONTAINER

PEARSON CANDY SHANTAE W/F 43 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, OPEN CONTAINER

MURPHY SHELBY RAE W/D 31 MISD OFFICER CARTER DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SEATBELT VIOLATION

DANIELL ROBERT BRIAN W/M 52 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, AFFIXING TAG WITH INTENT TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

PARM JOEL W/M 62 OFFICER STEPHENS TRANSPORT TO CHI MEMORIAL

SMITH DEVIN LOGAN WATTS W/M 17 MISD OFFICER CLARK DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

PARM JOEL W/M 62 OFFICER STEPHENS RETURN FROM CHI MEMORIAL

PAYNE BRANDON ROBERT W/M 38 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO BREAK LIGHTS

CHICK BLAKE DEWAYNE B/M 31 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON WILLIAM LAMAR W/M 50 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

OUTLAW LAURA AHSLEY W/F 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

TEAGUE ROBBYE DIANE W/M 55 MISD OFFICER BLESCH SIMPLE BATTER- FVA

WELSON MARSHALL GEORGE W/M 68 FELONY OFFICER MOSS TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS x3