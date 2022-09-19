 Tuesday, September 20, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


TBI Offering Up To $2,500 For Information Leading To The Capture Of Chattanooga Man Wanted For Attempted Murder

Monday, September 19, 2022
Ronald Spence, Jr.
Ronald Spence, Jr.

The TBI is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the capture of a Chattanooga man wanted for attempted murder.

Ronald Spence, Jr. is also sought by the Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse or neglect, especially aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm while In commission of a felony, and reckless endangerment.

Spence should be considered armed and dangerous.


September 19, 2022

TBI Offering Up To $2,500 For Information Leading To The Capture Of Chattanooga Man Wanted For Attempted Murder

September 19, 2022

Sam Winchester Had One Of The 1st Showplaces On The East Terrace; Frank Winchester Was At Third And Cedar

September 19, 2022

Proposed Constitutional Amendment Gives Tennessee Voters Opportunity To Create Emergency Succession Plan For Office Of Governor


The TBI is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the capture of a Chattanooga man wanted for attempted murder. Ronald Spence, Jr. is also sought by the Chattanooga Police Department ... (click for more)

The energetic industrialist Sam Winchester was among the Roane Iron Company executives who made their homes on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill. Winchester was born Feb. 25, 1825, in Chautauga, ... (click for more)

On the Nov. 8 ballot, Tennessee voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that establishes a framework for a temporary transition of power ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TBI Offering Up To $2,500 For Information Leading To The Capture Of Chattanooga Man Wanted For Attempted Murder

The TBI is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the capture of a Chattanooga man wanted for attempted murder. Ronald Spence, Jr. is also sought by the Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse or neglect, especially aggravated ... (click for more)

Sam Winchester Had One Of The 1st Showplaces On The East Terrace; Frank Winchester Was At Third And Cedar

The energetic industrialist Sam Winchester was among the Roane Iron Company executives who made their homes on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill. Winchester was born Feb. 25, 1825, in Chautauga, N.Y. He married Emeline Wyman at Chautauga. He made his way to Chattanooga in 1872 and had one of the earliest mansions at the top of the hill. It was at 41 (later 941) East Terrace ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thankful For The Love Of My Family And Adopted Pets

Three generations of my family gathered together last night and this morning to say goodbye to the third and last of our three beloved, adopted shelter dogs, 13 year-old Bella-bear. She lived well and was happy until the very end. Reflecting on the last 24 hours, I am enlightened and thankful to Bella. It is clear to me that the purest kind of love occurs when a family can find ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mammaw & The Queen

My morning readings have increasingly included much about Queen Elizabeth II since her death on Sept. 8 and prior to her funeral on Monday, it became clear the one mortal or “commoner,” I can compare her to during my lifetime is my grandmother, the late Elizabeth McDonald. “Mammaw” was the Godliest woman who I’ve known. Just like the Queen, “Mammaw” embodied Christ in a way that, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Shift Attention To Gators For SEC Opener

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols face in the 2022 campaign. Tennessee downed No. 17 Pitt on the road Week 2, winning 34-27 in overtime. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get #11, Game Day

The marquee for Saturday’s football game against Florida got some fresh material to start the week. On Sunday, Tennessee rose to No. 11 in the Associated Press’ weekly top 25 poll. It’s the Vols’ highest ranking in six years, and their highest ranking when facing the Gators since 2005. ESPN also announced that its College GameDay pregame show will be returning to campus ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors