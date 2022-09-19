TBI Offering Up To $2,500 For Information Leading To The Capture Of Chattanooga Man Wanted For Attempted Murder

The TBI is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the capture of a Chattanooga man wanted for attempted murder.

Ronald Spence, Jr. is also sought by the Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse or neglect, especially aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm while In commission of a felony, and reckless endangerment.

Spence should be considered armed and dangerous.