Woman In Single Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning Arrested For Multiple Active Warrants
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
A woman, 39, involved in a single-vehicle crash on Apison Pike Tuesday morning has been taken into custody because of multiple active arrest warrants.
Police were called to 8000 Apison Pike at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries. Police and EMS checked out all occupants of the vehicle. No one was transported for injuries.
While on scene, police found the driver to have multiple active arrest warrants. Police took the her into custody and transported her to Silverdale.