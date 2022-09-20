Funeral Service Will Be Thursday For 8-Year-Old North Hamilton County Elementary Student Who Died From A Fall

The funeral will be Thursday for the eight-year-old North Hamilton County Elementary student who died from a fall near his Sale Creek home on Friday.

Luke Michael Standifer was in Miss Vidrine’s third grade class and a member of Sale Creek Church of God.

Born to Lacy and Shaun Standifer on Dec. 16, 2013, he was described as "perfect as a baby and was definitely 'Daddy’s Little Boy'. When he was two, he immediately became obsessed with screwdrivers, with the intention of never becoming a mechanic. Some of Luke’s favorite activities were playing Minecraft, swimming with his cousins, riding his dirt bike, playing with his friends, going to church, having movie night with his family, and he especially loved drinking milk."

The family said, "Our family was not expecting the loss of Luke or for his life to be cut so short. We are devastated by this loss and will feel the absence of Luke forever. He was the sweetest, kindest, most loving soul and a joy to be around. He will forever be missed."

Authorities said he had gone missing from his home with another child. The other child was located, but Luke was found at the bottom of a waterfall.

His family includes siblings, Logan and Savannah Standifer; grandparents, Jerry (Dawn) Standifer, Brenda Standifer, and Curtis Harvey, "and an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and a lot of friends and girlfriends."

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. at Sale Creek Church of God with Pastor Terry Bolton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Interment will be private in Welsh-Rogers Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Luke’s name to Kids at the Creek Youth Group at Sale Creek Church of God.

Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road,

Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379 (423) 843-2525.



