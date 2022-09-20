 Tuesday, September 20, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Funeral Service Will Be Thursday For 8-Year-Old North Hamilton County Elementary Student Who Died From A Fall

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Luke Michael Standifer
Luke Michael Standifer

The funeral will be Thursday for the eight-year-old North Hamilton County Elementary student who died from a fall near his Sale Creek home on Friday.

Luke Michael Standifer was in Miss Vidrine’s third grade class and a member of Sale Creek Church of God. 

Born to Lacy and Shaun Standifer on Dec. 16, 2013, he was described as "perfect as a baby and was definitely 'Daddy’s Little Boy'. When he was two, he immediately became obsessed with screwdrivers, with the intention of never becoming a mechanic. Some of Luke’s favorite activities were playing Minecraft, swimming with his cousins, riding his dirt bike, playing with his friends, going to church, having movie night with his family, and he especially loved drinking milk."

The family said, "Our family was not expecting the loss of Luke or for his life to be cut so short. We are devastated by this loss and will feel the absence of Luke forever. He was the sweetest, kindest, most loving soul and a joy to be around. He will forever be missed."

Authorities said he had gone missing from his home with another child. The other child was located, but Luke was found at the bottom of a waterfall. 

His family includes siblings, Logan and Savannah Standifer; grandparents, Jerry (Dawn) Standifer, Brenda Standifer, and Curtis Harvey, "and an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and a lot of friends and girlfriends."

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. at Sale Creek Church of God with Pastor Terry Bolton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Interment will be private in Welsh-Rogers Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Luke’s name to Kids at the Creek Youth Group at Sale Creek Church of God.

Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road,
Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379 (423) 843-2525.

Share your memories, stories, and photos at legacyfuneralhome.com.


September 20, 2022

Major Martin Joachim Burelbach and May Burelbach were the only occupants of a house they built at the top of Fourth Street high on the side of Cameron Hill. They lived nearby at 236 Arcadia Ave., ... (click for more)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of Appropriations, reacted to Customs and Border Patrol arresting more than two million illegal immigrants crossing ... (click for more)

A woman at Young Life, 757 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., told police she had received permission from an employee and was asleep in front of the business when she was startled awake as two males ... (click for more)



Burelbachs Were Only Residents Of House At 510 W. Fourth On Cameron Hill

Major Martin Joachim Burelbach and May Burelbach were the only occupants of a house they built at the top of Fourth Street high on the side of Cameron Hill. They lived nearby at 236 Arcadia Ave., then moved into 510 West Fourth St. in 1917. Fourth Street went up the hill until it hit a steep section at Cypress Street. There was a jag to the left on Cypress, then Fourth went another ... (click for more)

Fleischmann Says Americans Want Our Southern Border Secure

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, ranking member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee of Appropriations, reacted to Customs and Border Patrol arresting more than two million illegal immigrants crossing the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022. “For the first time in history, CBP has arrested 2,150,370 illegal immigrants attempting to cross the southern border in a single fiscal year. Every ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thankful For The Love Of My Family And Adopted Pets

Three generations of my family gathered together last night and this morning to say goodbye to the third and last of our three beloved, adopted shelter dogs, 13 year-old Bella-bear. She lived well and was happy until the very end. Reflecting on the last 24 hours, I am enlightened and thankful to Bella. It is clear to me that the purest kind of love occurs when a family can find ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mammaw & The Queen

My morning readings have increasingly included much about Queen Elizabeth II since her death on Sept. 8 and prior to her funeral on Monday, it became clear the one mortal or “commoner,” I can compare her to during my lifetime is my grandmother, the late Elizabeth McDonald. “Mammaw” was the Godliest woman who I’ve known. Just like the Queen, “Mammaw” embodied Christ in a way that, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Shift Attention To Gators For SEC Opener

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols face in the 2022 campaign. Tennessee downed No. 17 Pitt on the road Week 2, winning 34-27 in overtime. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get #11, Game Day

The marquee for Saturday’s football game against Florida got some fresh material to start the week. On Sunday, Tennessee rose to No. 11 in the Associated Press’ weekly top 25 poll. It’s the Vols’ highest ranking in six years, and their highest ranking when facing the Gators since 2005. ESPN also announced that its College GameDay pregame show will be returning to campus ... (click for more)


