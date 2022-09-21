 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 67.0°F   shallow fog   Shallow Fog

City Council District 8 Runoff Candidates Sent Certified Letters By Election Office On Financial Disclosures

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

City Council District 8 runoff election candidates Marvene Noel and Marie Mott have been sent certified letters by the election office saying they have five days in which to submit their financial disclosures or face possible penalties. The penalties could be assessed by the state Ethics Board.

Neither one submitted a disclosure as required a week before the runoff election so that voters would be able to weigh information about their contributors.

Ms. Noel has not provided any information on who contributed to her campaign and how much, and also has not listed her campaign expenditures.

Election officials said Ms. Noel did not name her campaign treasurer until Aug. 16 - past the general election on Aug. 4. Her treasurer is Randy Storgin.

Ms. Mott had named April Byrd as her treasurer on March 14.

She filed two previous financial reports - on July 13 and July 28.

In the first report, she listed receiving $500 from Kevin Muhammad. She said she received a total $2,100 and spent $711.

In the second report, she said she received $7,459 and spent $9,574. Receipts included $1,239 from Union Local 205 Nashville, $1,000 from the Tennessee Labor Union PAC at Nashville, and $5,000 from Grassroots Law PAC, 1615 Lynnbrook Ave., Chattanooga.


John Troutt, Who Had Lived The Exciting Days Of The Old West, Occupied Large Home On West Second Street On Cameron Hill

There was such a ravine to the north of West Second Street at Cameron Hill that for many years no one ventured to build a house on the steep slope. The houses at that time ended at Pine Street. It was not until 1915 that a house was erected at 401 West Second. It was not only past Pine Street, but also above Poplar and just below Cedar. The handsome two-story house faced Second ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Part Of Train Track Falls Off Bridge And Strikes Truck; Woman Scammed Once, But Not Twice

A man told police he was driving westbound on E. 11th St. and, while passing under the Norfolk Southern train bridge, a large piece of steel fell off the train track and struck his Chevy Silverado on the front bumper area. Police observed the front bumper to be cracked as well as the driver side headlight. Police saw the large piece of steel, which appeared to be a piece of the ... (click for more)

Thankful For The Love Of My Family And Adopted Pets

Three generations of my family gathered together last night and this morning to say goodbye to the third and last of our three beloved, adopted shelter dogs, 13 year-old Bella-bear. She lived well and was happy until the very end. Reflecting on the last 24 hours, I am enlightened and thankful to Bella. It is clear to me that the purest kind of love occurs when a family can find ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Penalize Foul Mouths

When Brigham Young University played at Oregon last Saturday, the Ducks student section more than deserved an unsportsmanlike penalty. During the game, on four different occasions, the students chanted “F*** The Mormons! … F*** The Mormons! …” and, as we will all agree, there is no place in sports or anywhere else for such filth. Utah Governor Spencer Cox quickly tweeted “Religious ... (click for more)

Vols Shift Attention To Gators For SEC Opener

The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers began preparations for a new challenge Monday morning following a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night as the Vols gear up for their SEC opener against No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Gators stand as the second ranked foe the Vols face in the 2022 campaign. Tennessee downed No. 17 Pitt on the road Week 2, winning 34-27 in overtime. ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get #11, Game Day

The marquee for Saturday’s football game against Florida got some fresh material to start the week. On Sunday, Tennessee rose to No. 11 in the Associated Press’ weekly top 25 poll. It’s the Vols’ highest ranking in six years, and their highest ranking when facing the Gators since 2005. ESPN also announced that its College GameDay pregame show will be returning to campus ... (click for more)


