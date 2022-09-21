City Council District 8 Runoff Candidates Sent Certified Letters By Election Office On Financial Disclosures

City Council District 8 runoff election candidates Marvene Noel and Marie Mott have been sent certified letters by the election office saying they have five days in which to submit their financial disclosures or face possible penalties. The penalties could be assessed by the state Ethics Board.

Neither one submitted a disclosure as required a week before the runoff election so that voters would be able to weigh information about their contributors.

Ms. Noel has not provided any information on who contributed to her campaign and how much, and also has not listed her campaign expenditures.

Election officials said Ms. Noel did not name her campaign treasurer until Aug. 16 - past the general election on Aug. 4. Her treasurer is Randy Storgin.

Ms. Mott had named April Byrd as her treasurer on March 14.

She filed two previous financial reports - on July 13 and July 28.

In the first report, she listed receiving $500 from Kevin Muhammad. She said she received a total $2,100 and spent $711.

In the second report, she said she received $7,459 and spent $9,574. Receipts included $1,239 from Union Local 205 Nashville, $1,000 from the Tennessee Labor Union PAC at Nashville, and $5,000 from Grassroots Law PAC, 1615 Lynnbrook Ave., Chattanooga.