Community leader Jeffrey Wilson on Wednesday hit the action of the East Ridge High School School Resource Officer in connection with a student.

He said a video that was made public showed the SRO dragging the student by the hair.

Rev. Wilson, who is a prior school board member, said, "His offense was not participating in P.E."

He also hit the fact that the student was pepper sprayed.

Rev. Wilson said, "In my day, he would have been suspended and sent home."