 Thursday, September 22, 2022 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dominick Jones Was Pedestrian Hit And Killed In Cleveland Tuesday Night

Thursday, September 22, 2022
The victim of the fatal traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday evening in Cleveland has been identified as Dominick Jones, 29, from Chattanooga. 
 
At approximately 8:35 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Hackberry Drive NW.
 
Based on the preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was crossing Keith Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Keith Street.
 
Mr. Jones was transported to Tennova where he died from his injuries. 
 
The driver of the vehicle that struck Mr. Jones has been identified as Michael Moore, 40, from Cleveland.  No charges have been filed; however, the investigation is still ongoing.

September 22, 2022

Sidney Van Dusens Were Among The Earliest Residents Of Prospect Street; Son Lived Across From The Rathburn Home

September 22, 2022

Grandfather Quickly Convicted Of Molesting Several Granddaughters

September 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Wants Police To Identify Minuscule Amount Of Marijuana; Random Man Steals Set Of Keys At Krystal


Sidney C. Van Dusen had one of the first homes on the northern end of Prospect Street (later Boynton Terrace). His son, Harry Freeborn Van Dusen, lived for many years at 602 Pine St. The family ... (click for more)

Thurman Carl Coleman, 79, from Ringgold, was convicted on Wednesday by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation (two counts), incest (two ... (click for more)

A man on Commerce Street called police wanting to verify if it was marijuana he found in one of his work vehicles. Police arrived and saw a minuscule amount of what appeared to be marijuana shake ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sidney Van Dusens Were Among The Earliest Residents Of Prospect Street; Son Lived Across From The Rathburn Home

Sidney C. Van Dusen had one of the first homes on the northern end of Prospect Street (later Boynton Terrace). His son, Harry Freeborn Van Dusen, lived for many years at 602 Pine St. The family background was German-French. Sidney Van Dusen was born in 1835 at Manheim, New York, the son of Simon and Mary Timmerman Van Dusen. At age 22, he was in the hardware business at Saratoga ... (click for more)

Grandfather Quickly Convicted Of Molesting Several Granddaughters

Thurman Carl Coleman, 79, from Ringgold, was convicted on Wednesday by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation (two counts), incest (two counts), and child molestation (five counts). The evidence presented over the course of a three day trial, presided over by Judge Ralph Van Pelt, Jr., showed that Coleman engaged in a pattern ... (click for more)

Opinion

Demand Discipline And Respect In Our Schools

A few months ago, I wrote an article about 18 year old adults in our schools. As I said then, most of these adults are on track to graduate and have a good disciplinary record. I also said that any 18 year old adult that does not do as teachers, principals and especially policemen ask, should be disenrolled immediately, on track to graduate or not. I didn't see all of the video; ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Penalize Foul Mouths

When Brigham Young University played at Oregon last Saturday, the Ducks student section more than deserved an unsportsmanlike penalty. During the game, on four different occasions, the students chanted “F*** The Mormons! … F*** The Mormons! …” and, as we will all agree, there is no place in sports or anywhere else for such filth. Utah Governor Spencer Cox quickly tweeted “Religious ... (click for more)

Sports

9th Ranked Mocs Travel To Illinois For Thursday Night Match Up

The 9th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are headed to prime time. It’s a short week with this Thursday’s kickoff at Illinois. It’s a tall enough order with playing two games over the space of a six-day span, the Mocs head into unfamiliar territory with their first meeting with a Big Ten opponent. The Mocs offense continued its trending forward with the highest-scoring output putting ... (click for more)

UTC's Zalewska Named Golfer Of the Week

-Senior Dorota Zalewska was the Chattanooga Mocs top golfer this week at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate. She also out-shone the entire Southern Conference claiming the league’s Golfer of the Week honors. “We are happy for Dori that she came in right where she left off,” Coach Colette Murray said. “I’m sure this is just the first of many this year. My hope is her teammates are ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors