Dominick Jones Was Pedestrian Hit And Killed In Cleveland Tuesday Night

The victim of the fatal traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday evening in Cleveland has been identified as Dominick Jones, 29, from Chattanooga.

At approximately 8:35 p.m., Cleveland Police officers responded to a crash with injuries on Keith Street at Hackberry Drive NW.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was crossing Keith Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Keith Street.

Mr. Jones was transported to Tennova where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Mr. Jones has been identified as Michael Moore, 40, from Cleveland. No charges have been filed; however, the investigation is still ongoing.

