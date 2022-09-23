Randy Albright Promoted To East Ridge Deputy Fire Chief

East Ridge officials announced the promotion of Randy Albright to deputy fire chief of the East Ridge Fire Department.

Mr. Albright began as a volunteer firefighter with the city of East Ridge in 2001. In 2003, he was hired full-time as a firefighter/engineer.

In 2014 he was promoted to battalion chief prior to his recent promotion to deputy fire chief.

Mr. Albright has received numerous commendations and life-saving awards. He received “Firefighter of the Year” in 2005 and again in 2020. He holds several certifications through the State of Tennessee Fire Commission and Medical certification through the State of Tennessee Health Department.

“It is an honor to be in a role where I will help shape the future of our department,” said Mr.

Albright. “I will be steadfast in my duty ensuring the protection, safety, and wellness of the citizens of East Ridge as well as its employees.”