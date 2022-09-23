Election Commission To Ask County To Fund 90 Additional Park Spots At Office Off Amnicola Highway

The Election Commission voted to ask the County Commission to fund 90 additional parking spaces at its office just off Amnicola Highway.

Scott Allen, election administrator, said those spaces will be needed for the 2024 presidential election.

He said during the last presidential vote that traffic spilled from the current parking spots onto adjacent grassy areas.

Mr. Allen said there was heavy rain, causing vehicles to become stuck and wreckers to be summoned.

He said, "Finally, we just had to close off that area."

The planned parking is to go in the grassy area in front of the election building between it and Amnicola Highway.