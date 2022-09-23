Climber, 24, Seriously Injured In Fall At Foot Of Mowbray Mountain

A 24-year-old climber was in serious condition on Friday after falling 30-40 feet and striking his head on a rock.

A second climber had minor injuries.

Several agencies responded to the high fall accident located at 354 Montlake Road.

At 6:30 pm, a 911 call was made reporting two males were injured from rock climbing. Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and found the climber suffering from a head injury.

Due to the rough terrain and the serious condition of the climber, a mutual aid request was made for additional manpower to help with the rescue efforts. TWRA, Tennessee State Parks, Dallas Bay VFD and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene.

First responders secured the climber and used a low-angle rope system to bring the injured climber out of the woods. At 8:20 p.m., the injured climber was handed off to Hamilton County EMS personnel to transport him to Erlanger Hospital.