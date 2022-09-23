 Saturday, September 24, 2022 Weather

Climber, 24, Seriously Injured In Fall At Foot Of Mowbray Mountain

Friday, September 23, 2022

A 24-year-old climber was in serious condition on Friday after falling 30-40 feet and striking his head on a rock.

A second climber had minor injuries.

Several agencies responded to the high fall accident located at 354 Montlake Road.

At 6:30 pm, a 911 call was made reporting two males were injured from rock climbing. Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and found the climber suffering from a head injury.

Due to the rough terrain and the serious condition of the climber, a mutual aid request was made for additional manpower to help with the rescue efforts. TWRA, Tennessee State Parks, Dallas Bay VFD and Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene.

First responders secured the climber and used a low-angle rope system to bring the injured climber out of the woods. At 8:20 p.m., the injured climber was handed off to Hamilton County EMS personnel to transport him to Erlanger Hospital.


Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud In Chattanoogan Contest

Win two tickets to the upcoming Broadway show Ain't Too Proud in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. To enter, see the form below. There will be five sets of tickets given away in a drawing. There are six shows of the musical about The Temptations Oct. 4-8 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The winning tickets are for Tuesday, Oct. 4. Featuring ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKINS, ERICA GAYLE 4220 ELI ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37406 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BENTLEY, DIAMONIQUE L 2184 CAMDEN OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO APPEAR BILLUPS, JEREME ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Let Beck Resolution See The Light Of Day Again

I am very concerned with Commissioner Beck 's resolution that was tabled by the Hamilton County Commission this past Wednesday. This resolution would have defunded the Chattanooga Area Urban League of funding that was approved by the previous Hamilton County Commission last session. If this resolution is allowed to be reintroduced and passed, it will set a terrible precedent ... (click for more)

Hurry Up, Parkridge Hospital, And Build Soddy Daisy ER

I have lived in the Soddy Daisy area off and on since the 1980’s. Prior family members have farmed here since 1950. A few cows and chickens, and a life with minimal government is happiness to me. Soddy Daisy government is right sized, and embraces an attitude that they are here at the will of the people, not to bully and dictate as some municipalities do regularly. Disrespect, ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tyson Records 1,000th Kill; Mocs Win In Four Over Furman

Graduate transfer outside hitter Natalie Tyson recorded her 1,000th career kill behind a 23-kill performance to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team to a 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 25-23) victory over Furman in the Southern Conference opener on Friday evening inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Following the win, Chattanooga opens the league slate with a 1-0 record for the ... (click for more)

UTC Golfers 12th At Mason Rudolph Championships

The Chattanooga Mocs shot 300 to begin play at the Mason Rudolph Championships Friday. That puts the squad in 12th after 18 holes at the Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course. The Mocs are three shots behind the 9th-place trio of LSU, Georgia and Alabama, and two clear of Middle Tennessee in 12th. Dorota Zalewska kept up her strong early season play. The senior shot 2-under ... (click for more)


