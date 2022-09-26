Vols Knock Off Florida Gators, 38-33, To Start Season 4-0
Smithermans Had Long Stay On The East Terrace Of Cameron Hill

Monday, September 26, 2022

The Smithermans had a long stay at the top of Cameron Hill. McCulton C. Smitherman and his wife, Mary Henslee Smitherman, were surrounded by family at 18 (later 118 and then 918) East Terrace.

M.C. Smitherman was born at Cleveland, Tn., and his wife was also from Bradley County. He came to Chattanooga with his bride in 1881.

He worked for the dry goods merchant, John B. Pyron, as did his sisters, Amelia and Susan, who were dressmakers. A brother, Thomas L. Smitherman, repaired train cars at the Cincinnati Southern shops.

The Smithermans first boarded on King Street, then M.C. Smitherman was on Eighth Street. By 1884, the family had settled into their longtime home on the spectacular East Terrace. By then Thomas was working for the Wason Car Works. Another sister, Amelia Smitherman, was a clerk for the Chattanooga Times.

M.C. Smitherman afterward worked for Timothy & Metz dry goods store. Afterward, he went on the road for eight years for Dietzen Produce. Then he was a partner in the Chattanooga Market.

Another brother, Andrew J. Smitherman, also joined the household. He was a watchman at Cleveland Mills. He was living at 918 East Terrace when he died in 1929 at the age of 79. Clarence Smitherman, who worked for J.H. Allison, was also part of the clan. 

M.C. Smitherman finally left Cameron Hill to reside in North Chattanooga. His home was at 306 Hanover St. However, Miss Amelia Smitherman stayed on at 918 East Terrace until she died in 1936. She was buried at Forest Hills Cemetery.

M.C. Smitherman died in 1916, and his wife remained on Hanover St.

Rowland B. Granert, a carpet buyer for Miller Brothers, bought the Cameron Hill house.  

George Shannon was one of the last residents of the old Smitherman place on the East Terrace before it was demolished.

A photo of the Smitherman house has not yet been located.

 


