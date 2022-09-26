Former Propex Accounts Payable Administrator Charged In $150,000 Fraud

The former accounts payable administrator for the Chattanooga-based Propex firm has been charged with defrauding the company of some $150,000.

Susan Renae Pilcher is charged with wire fraud in Chattanooga Federal Court.

Propex is a firm specializing in correcting erosion issues.

Ms. Pilcher was assigned to make payments to company vendors using the firm's American Express corporate card.

She also utilized the Square Incorporated online payment system which effectively allowed a smartphone or a tablet to operate as a payment register, prosecutor James Brooks said.

The criminal information says Ms. Pilcher began directed Propex funds to her own bank account while using the Square online app. The transactions were designed to appear as if they were regular payments to vendors and would appear on a bill statement as "Squareup.com."

The fraud continued from April 2018 to October 2021, it was stated.

In addition to the $150,000, Ms. Pilcher also received an additional amount in fees incurred by using the Square app.

She is represented by attorney Stevie Phillips.