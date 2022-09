Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGLEA, CHEYENNE ASHLEY

114 STEWART ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SECOND DEGREE MURDER

POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE AND DELIVERY

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE



BANKS, LARRY DARNELL

120 MEROLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, BRAXTON DQUINN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOSTON, CORY DEWAYNE

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT.

204 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED STALKINGBRADFORD, BRANDON LEE710 CHEROKEE TRAIL HENAGAR, 35978Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BRANDON, DEMETRICE DESHAUNE2549 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BROWN, BARABBAS ALTRENEASE4436 DORRIS ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BURKE, STEPHANIE CECLIE5700 ROPPER ST J7 EAST RIDGE, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION METHPOSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABUTLER, HEATHER MICHELLE353 PINECREST DR WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN2505 MARKE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCAL, SHANICE NICOLE5335 BLUE OAK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCASHWELL, TIMOTHY ALLEN1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA)CAYLOR, HEATHER LEE202 WATERVIEW DR SPEEDWELL, 37870Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCLARK, CEDRIC LEE AUNDREA3150 MIDDLETON ST ATLANTA, 30301Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTCOOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE7437 PRIVATE LANE UNIT 9 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR7506 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR4519A WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRADY, JOHNNY EARL3618 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTGANN, WALTER JAMES432 BALLARD STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARGARRETT, CARTEREYUS MARKEC2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043128Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRISHAM, JULIE RANDALL630 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES & ACTIVITIESPOSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELPOSS. OF SCH IVHARRIS, SHUNZEILLA SHAMUS4713 TOMAHAWK TRAIL APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDERSON, JENNIFER DAWN6200 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435714Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOWARD, ZACHARY LEE164 KILGORE LANE DUNLAP, 37391Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYIVESTER, THOMAS COY36 PARK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000JENKINS, THOMAS LEE7618 GREENWOOD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JOHNSON, ELIZABETH STAR23 BETSY RD ROSSVILLE, 30721Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJOHNSON, KEMAR CHRISTOPHER17 PINE PASS OCALA, 34472Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDLINDER, WILLACIA MONAY404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTMAUL, RACHEL LYNN1920 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGMCDONALD, LUCRETIA DEANNE496 W VALLEY RD WHITWELL,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF VULNERABLE ADULTFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYMCGILL, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN6109 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, BROOKLYN TYASHA DESHAY2546 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NORVILLE, JOSHUA D1202 SALEM ROAD FOOTSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE852 BLACKFOOT TRAIL MURFREESBORW, 37128Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER2601 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAINEY, DANIELLE DENISE7710 E. BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTREASONS, DAVINA4340 LAKESHORE LANE UNIT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SROSE, DUSTIN WAYNE260 HUNTERSCOVE DR MADISON VILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DARREN LEE9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373793934Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSUIT, CALEB MACKENZIE6383 BEARDEN LN BIRCHWOOD, 373085094Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS DRIVINGWALKER, TAVARES RAMON5145 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALLACE, STACEY ANDREA10405 CART RD SODDY DAISY, 37381Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBURGLARY