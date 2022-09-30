Police Blotter: Man Driving Alone Without Valid License Moves To Passenger Seat When Pulled Over; Man Finds 2 Ankle Monitors While Cutting Grass

Police were patrolling in the 1100 Gateway Ave. area and noticed a man driving a vehicle. Police had prior knowledge that the man doesn't have a valid driver's license. Police initiated a stop and made contact with the man sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle and he being the only occupant in the vehicle. Police asked the man to step out of the vehicle. After a pat down, police found three grams of marijuana on his person. Police did not locate any other illegal substance in the vehicle. The man was given a warning and the evidence was transported to Property to be destroyed.

* * *

Police received a call about a break-in at La Altena restaurant, 615 Commercial Lane. The restaurant was broken into through the drive through window. About $300 was taken. The employee said that she does not know if the owner will want to make a complaint. She was unable to reach him. Police gave her a card and told her to tell the owner to call back if he wants to proceed.

* * *

A woman called police and said she noticed her passenger side door had a large dent in it. She said this damage was not there four days ago. She said she believed the damage was done in the parking lot of Embargo 62, 301 Cherokee Blvd.

* * *

Police found a Hispanic male inside a vehicle with beer containers outside it on S. Orchard Knob Avenue. Police spoke with the man, who was the owner of the vehicle. The man exited and said he lived right down the street. He called a relative who came down and got his vehicle, so he did not drive home. The man was not intoxicated and the vehicle was not running.

* * *

Police attempted to retrieve video footage or picture of a suspect from a theft at the Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. The store manager showed police pictures of the suspect. However, the suspect concealed her face with a mask. The suspect appeared to be an Asian or an Hispanic female. Police were unable to identify the suspect due to the quality of the security footage.

* * *

An employee at the Zaxby's, 7328 Shallowford Road, told police a man was sleeping by the front door of the lobby. The employee said he wanted the man trespassed. Officers told the man he was trespassed from the property and could be arrested if he came back on the property. The man left.

* * *

A woman called police from the Barnes & Noble at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. She said she was behind an accident when a door slid under her vehicle. It is unsure how much damage was done to the vehicle. The woman was able to drive away from the scene.

* * *



Police were called about two women dumpster diving at Sweet Melissa's Billiards, 1966 Northpoint Blvd. Police made contact with the women and trespassed them in accordance with the wishes of management.

* * *

Police stopped a red Chevrolet Equinox (TN tag) at 4600 Shallowford Road with the smell of marijuana coming from it. Police made contact with the driver and passenger, who alerted police to her firearm (Glock BLUR395) in the vehicle. Police ran the firearm on NCIC, which had negative hit and was returned at the conclusion of the stop. Both occupants were compliant.

* * *



While on routine patrol at 700 Market St., police saw a vehicle with its hazards on as if the car alarm had been going off. Police then checked on the vehicle. It was unoccupied and did not look as if anyone had tried to gain entry into it. Police could not locate an owner in the immediate area.

* * *

A person was reported inside a vacant house at 319 N. Highland Park Ave. Police found a man who was parked in the driveway applying window tint to a vehicle (2011 silver Hyundai Sonata with drive-out tags). The house was locked and had no signs of entry. When asked who the resident of the house was, the man said his cousin lived there. When asked again a few minutes later, he said his friend used to live there and assumed he still did. The VIN to the vehicle was run and did not come back stolen. The man was cooperative with police and was willing to leave.

* * *

An anonymous caller notified police that two ankle monitors had been found in a field while cutting grass on Bonny Oaks Drive. He said he placed the monitors on the sidewalk and left the scene. Police found the monitors and will be taking them to Property.