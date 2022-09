Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ETHAN LAMAR

212 OLD FORT RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



AUSTIN, JOSHUA GLENN

7038 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BENFORD, TAJ VERNE

2133 EAST 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENNETT, SHANTIKA DANIELLE

2620 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK

1701 JESSIE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOWMAN, GLENDA GAIL

9565 OLD STATE HWY PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE

1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STALKING



BRIDGES, ROBERT S

2700 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073321

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)



CARTER, KORTONYO LAWONTE

3402 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, JERRY ALAN

1777 ELSEA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOX)



DELVALLE, JULIUS DON

1618 CHEN LANE APT.

A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFRYE, DAVID REID3421 FLEETA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162802Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHENDERSON, RYAN EDWIN8482 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHENDRICKS, RICKY LEE1061 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHENRY, BRENNAN TUCKER1801 GEORGETOWN LANE CHATTTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSJACKSON, KAWANNA NICHELLE5041 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112540Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, JAMES ALLENPO BOX 1523 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKNOTT, SARAH ELIZABETH3871 CALIRMONT DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000LEVERETT, CORDARRYL DEJUAN3520 GARNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARASSMENTLUSINO- DUROSEAU, KENIELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: UTCAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCKENZIE, JEMIYAH D5119 LANTANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161832Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGMCNABB, BRODERICK SCHULYER2521 6TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDMOORE, DAVID JEROME16557 LEGGIT RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-OLIVE, AMANDA ELIZABETH585 5TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)SAILES, CALVIN DONNELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESALES, ROSE LAMAN1308 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)SNYDER, JERRY LEE1541 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONVIO OF OPEN TITLE LAWSPEARS, AMBER NICOLE370 CAMP JORDAN RD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVOP - POSSESSION OF METHSPENCER, TAMMY P3784 DIXIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37351Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VALLE, YESENIA ANNABEL2825 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWILLIAMS, SARAH A113 E. TEEMS ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AID