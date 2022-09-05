Labor Day Car And Motorcycle Show In Walker County Canceled Due To Inclement Weather

September 5, 2022
While driving northbound on Hixson pike, an officer saw a white male walking down the middle of Hixson Pike, impeding the roadway. The officer turned around to the southbound lane and spoke with ... (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest Aug. 29-Sept. 4:
CLARK JOSEPH LOUIS W/M 53 MISD OFFICER HENRY THEFT BY RECEIVING
MARTENS TAMERA RENEE W/F 48 MISD OFFICER BROWN FTML, DUI, OBSTRUCTION, ... (click for more)
The Labor Day car and motorcycle show scheduled for Monday at the Walker County Civic Center has been cancelled because of inclement weather, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. ... (click for more)
While driving northbound on Hixson pike, an officer saw a white male walking down the middle of Hixson Pike, impeding the roadway. The officer turned around to the southbound lane and spoke with the man. He said he was walking home from a bar and didn't want to drive knowing he was too intoxicated to do so. After running him in NCIC and determining he was clean, the officer gave ... (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest Aug. 29-Sept. 4:
CLARK JOSEPH LOUIS W/M 53 MISD OFFICER HENRY THEFT BY RECEIVING
MARTENS TAMERA RENEE W/F 48 MISD OFFICER BROWN FTML, DUI, OBSTRUCTION, OPEN CONTAINER, EXP TAG, NO INS
TEEMS PARSHA BRITTANY W/F 33 FEL OFFICER YOUNG FTA
MITCHEL TIMOTHY JOE W/M 42 FEL OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION
HAMMOND BRYSON MCDANIEL W/M 24 FEL ... (click for more)
One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office.
Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions.
The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)
Joe Biden once said he wanted to bring America together. Now he calls Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” dangerous semi-fascists. Webster defines fascism as an autocratic government headed by a dictator who suppresses opposition.
So who unilaterally: suspended new oil and gas leases during a fuel shortage, enacted the vaccine-or-test mandate, enacted mask mandates?
Who issued ... (click for more)
Battling the rain and a stubborn North Georgia team, the unbeaten Lee University women’s soccer team was forced to settle for a its second draw of the season in a 0-0 battle with the Nighthawks on Sunday evening.
The Lady Flames wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a 2-0-2 record and North Georgia stands at 2-1-1. Both teams have only given up two goals in four contests ... (click for more)
There’s been an awful lot of hype written and spoken about the Chattanooga Mocs and the potential them have for an outstanding football season.
After all, the Mocs were picked to win the Southern Conference by both the media and coaches, so who knows as we’re in the first week of September and one game has been played?
The Mocs got off on the right foot at Finley Stadium/Davenport ... (click for more)