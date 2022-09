Customers of the Summerville, Ga., Water Utility District have been told to boil any water used for drinking or cookimg until advised that the water is safe.

Officials said the water supply was contaiminated due to the flooding of Raccoon Creek.

Chattooga County officials urged everyone in the county to stay home due to rising flood waters.

Some who have gone to Summerville for sightseeing have become stranded, it was stated.