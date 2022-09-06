Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, DESTINY JUNE SKY
511 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BUCKNER, CODY AME
3218 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CLAYTON, MICHAEL
4174 NEW UNION RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER 1000
BURGLARY
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOOLIN, WESLEY JOSEPH
2829 HACKMAN ST KNOXVILLE, 379203510
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EARLY, KATHRYN VIRGINA
635 MCGEE BEND RS SW CAVE SPRING, 30124
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ELLIS, BARRY SCOTT
126 KENTUCKY AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EZELL, NANCY LORENE
6128 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOSTER, JASON ERIC
1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON
2813 RIDGE CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HAYNES, TIFFANI KANEYCE
4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEIDEMANN, GRANT T
3504 39TH ST EAST BRADINGTON, 34208
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE
946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HILL, KATHERINE REE
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
HOMELESS EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072807
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KEY, WILLIAM MATTHEW
7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LUCKE, CHRISTOPHER AHREN
2241 CO RD 450 POPLAR BLUFF, 63901
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
MARTIN, COURTNEY NATHANIEL
806 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
7314 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
RASPBERRY, MAYA CARNETTA
2001 S LYERLY ST APT 331 CHATTANOOGA, 374045250
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEELEY, STEPHEN MICHAEL
200 VARNER DR SW MCDONALD, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMPSON, JENNIFER SHAUNTAE
3947 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER
1198 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THOMPSON, SHELBY ELAINE
3504 39TH ST EAST BRADINTON, 34208
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TORY, PATRICK LAMAR
4164 WEBB RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WHITE, QUIENTIN A
4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4314 N CROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC)