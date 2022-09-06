Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, DESTINY JUNE SKY

511 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BUCKNER, CODY AME

3218 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CLAYTON, MICHAEL

4174 NEW UNION RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT UNDER 1000

BURGLARY



COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN

1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOOLIN, WESLEY JOSEPH

2829 HACKMAN ST KNOXVILLE, 379203510

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EARLY, KATHRYN VIRGINA

635 MCGEE BEND RS SW CAVE SPRING, 30124

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ELLIS, BARRY SCOTT

126 KENTUCKY AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EZELL, NANCY LORENE

6128 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Humane Society

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FOSTER, JASON ERIC

1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON

2813 RIDGE CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HAYNES, TIFFANI KANEYCE

4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HEIDEMANN, GRANT T

3504 39TH ST EAST BRADINGTON, 34208

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HILL, KATHERINE REE

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

HOMELESS EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072807

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



KEY, WILLIAM MATTHEW

7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LUCKE, CHRISTOPHER AHREN

2241 CO RD 450 POPLAR BLUFF, 63901

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



MARTIN, COURTNEY NATHANIEL

806 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL

7314 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



RASPBERRY, MAYA CARNETTA

2001 S LYERLY ST APT 331 CHATTANOOGA, 374045250

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE



ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN

3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SEELEY, STEPHEN MICHAEL

200 VARNER DR SW MCDONALD, 37363

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE

2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SIMPSON, JENNIFER SHAUNTAE

3947 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER

1198 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



THOMPSON, SHELBY ELAINE

3504 39TH ST EAST BRADINTON, 34208

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TORY, PATRICK LAMAR

4164 WEBB RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



WHITE, QUIENTIN A

4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM

4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH

4314 N CROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC)