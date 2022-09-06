 Tuesday, September 6, 2022 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, DESTINY JUNE SKY 
511 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BUCKNER, CODY AME 
3218 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CLAYTON, MICHAEL 
4174 NEW UNION RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER 1000
BURGLARY

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN 
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOOLIN, WESLEY JOSEPH 
2829 HACKMAN ST KNOXVILLE, 379203510 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EARLY, KATHRYN VIRGINA 
635 MCGEE BEND RS SW CAVE SPRING, 30124 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ELLIS, BARRY SCOTT 
126 KENTUCKY AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EZELL, NANCY LORENE 
6128 WILDER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOSTER, JASON ERIC 
1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON 
2813 RIDGE CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HAYNES, TIFFANI KANEYCE 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR, APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEIDEMANN, GRANT T 
3504 39TH ST EAST BRADINGTON, 34208 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE 
946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HILL, KATHERINE REE 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
HOMELESS EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072807 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KEY, WILLIAM MATTHEW 
7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LUCKE, CHRISTOPHER AHREN 
2241 CO RD 450 POPLAR BLUFF, 63901 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

MARTIN, COURTNEY NATHANIEL 
806 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000

NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL 
7314 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

RASPBERRY, MAYA CARNETTA 
2001 S LYERLY ST APT 331 CHATTANOOGA, 374045250 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEELEY, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
200 VARNER DR SW MCDONALD, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE 
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMPSON, JENNIFER SHAUNTAE 
3947 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY

TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER 
1198 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THOMPSON, SHELBY ELAINE 
3504 39TH ST EAST BRADINTON, 34208 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TORY, PATRICK LAMAR 
4164 WEBB RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WHITE, QUIENTIN A 
4715 BONNY OAKS DR APT 706 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM 
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

YOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
4314 N CROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC)


