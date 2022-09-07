Teen, Juvenile Are Latest Shooting Victims In Chattanooga

An 18-year-old male and a juvenile male were victims in Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon as the city's shootings continue to spiral.
At 5:54 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot. Police were notified by a local hospital that two people walked into the ER with gunshot wounds.
The injuries, at this time, appear to be non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
No location was given for the shooting.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.