Teen, Juvenile Are Latest Shooting Victims In Chattanooga

An 18-year-old male and a juvenile male were victims in Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon as the city's shootings continue to spiral.

At 5:54 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot. Police were notified by a local hospital that two people walked into the ER with gunshot wounds.

The injuries, at this time, appear to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

No location was given for the shooting.

You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.