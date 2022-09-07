Jamal Crayton Arrested In July 31 Murder Of Johnson City Man

CPD fugitive investigators, U.S. marshals, and RTIC investigators, using Public Safety and Chattanooga Housing Authority camera systems, have located and arrested a suspect in the July 31 shooting at 2508 O'Rear St.

Jamal Crayton, 20, is in custody and will have multiple charges, including first- degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Christopher Harris, 22, of Johnson City, Tn., was the victim in the shooting.

Crayton was arrested at 3:30 p.m.

Joe Brooks was previously arrested in the case.

Arrested along with Crayton was Milik Woodley, who was wanted for aggravated robbery in the same incident as Crayton.

Both suspects were transported to Silverdale.

The arrests were made at 2800 Hickory St.