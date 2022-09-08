 Thursday, September 8, 2022 84.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Early Voting For Sept. 15 Run-Off Election Continues Through Saturday

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Early voting for the Sept. 15 City Council 8 Run-Off continues through Saturday. Extended voting hours began Thursday  and will continue through the end of early voting.

The Hamilton County Election Commission advises voters to look at any newer voter registration cards with a print date of March 19, 2022 or newer to see if City Council District 8 is printed on their voter registration card before attempting to go to the polls for the Sept. 15 run-off. Voters can also verify their district info online anytime by using the voter lookup tool available on the website at: http://elect.hamiltontn.gov/myinfo or by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 209-8683 (VOTE).

Voters can also look at the attached map to see if the live in the yellow area on the map. They must live in the yellow area to participate in the run-off election.

Here are the city of Chattanooga Council District 8 Run-Off Election polling places that will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day

Only registered voters in Council District 8 are eligible to participate

Alton Park*
Bethlehem Center
200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410

Avondale*
Avondale Community Center
1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Bushtown*
Carver Community Center
600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Courthouse*
Olivet Baptist Church (Kingdom Center)
730 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Downtown*
Dogwood Manor Community Room
959 Gateway Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37402

East Chattanooga*
East Chattanooga Community Center
2409 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406

East Lake*
East Lake Senior Center
3208 15th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37407

Eastside*
Clear Story Arts (Gallery Room)
1673 S Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Ridgedale*
Clear Story Arts (Gallery Room)
1673 S Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404


September 8, 2022

Police Say 22-Year-Old Johnson City Man Was Shot In The Head While Sitting In Car On July 31; Brooks, Crayton Charged

September 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Makes Off With Unscanned Items From Wal-Mart Self-Checkout; Couple Fighting Over Stolen ID At Staybridge Suites

September 8, 2022

15 Killed Over Labor Day Weekend Crashes In Georgia


Chattanooga Police say a 22-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the head when he made a movement after being told to hand over money in an incident on July 31. Joe Brooks was charged earlier ... (click for more)

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police a woman who was checking out at a self-checkout was seen placing several items into bags without scanning them, as well as larger items ... (click for more)

Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated nine fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated five fatal traffic crashes resulting in 15 deaths across Georgia during ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Say 22-Year-Old Johnson City Man Was Shot In The Head While Sitting In Car On July 31; Brooks, Crayton Charged

Chattanooga Police say a 22-year-old Johnson City man was shot in the head when he made a movement after being told to hand over money in an incident on July 31. Joe Brooks was charged earlier in the killing of Christopher Harris, and now 20-year-old Jamal Crayton is also in custody. CPD fugitive investigators, U.S. marshals, and RTIC investigators, using Public Safety and Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Lady Makes Off With Unscanned Items From Wal-Mart Self-Checkout; Couple Fighting Over Stolen ID At Staybridge Suites

An employee at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, told police a woman who was checking out at a self-checkout was seen placing several items into bags without scanning them, as well as larger items that were never scanned that she just placed onto the bottom of the cart. The woman paid for the items she did scan, then exited the store with the unpaid items. * * * Police observed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Dunne, Thank You For Your Service To Hamilton County Citizens

One of the most respected individuals I know is Mike Dunne. He’s retiring from Hamilton County Government after serving 16 years in the Hamilton County Mayor’s Office. Mr. Dunne was hired by the late Claude Ramsey as his assistant. Mr. Dunne was no stranger as he worked for WTVC TV for 16 years before changing professions. The former television news anchor was very helpful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Jumps In Polls

Georgia, still glowing after Saturday’s 49-3 mauling of then-11 th ranked Oregon, leapfrogged over Alabama as the No. 1 college football team in the country on Tuesday in several polls. You’ll remember Georgia won last season’s national championship with a convincing 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide but Alabama was darn-near unanimous as the No. 1 choice in the preseason polls. ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Scores Big Road Win At Albion San Diego

Chattanooga FC picked up three crucial points on the road in a 2-1 victory over Albion San Diego. The boys in blue displayed incredible character to fight back from behind with goals from Markus Naglestad and Alex McGrath overturning a halftime deficit. Chattanooga entered the match in desperate need of three points, especially with the competitor of the night, Albion San Diego, ... (click for more)

Mocs Volleyball Wins In Five At UNC Asheville

A pair of transfer student-athletes in Natalie Tyson and Halle Olson combined for 42 kills, 21 each, to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team to a thrilling 3-2 (25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9) victory on the road at UNC Asheville inside the Justice Center on Wednesday evening. Chattanooga has now won two of its last three matches and improves to 2-5 on the season ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors