Early Voting For Sept. 15 Run-Off Election Continues Through Saturday

Early voting for the Sept. 15 City Council 8 Run-Off continues through Saturday. Extended voting hours began Thursday and will continue through the end of early voting.
The Hamilton County Election Commission advises voters to look at any newer voter registration cards with a print date of March 19, 2022 or newer to see if City Council District 8 is printed on their voter registration card before attempting to go to the polls for the Sept. 15 run-off. Voters can also verify their district info online anytime by using the voter lookup tool available on the website at: http://elect.hamiltontn.gov/myinfo or by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 209-8683 (VOTE).
Voters can also look at the attached map to see if the live in the yellow area on the map. They must live in the yellow area to participate in the run-off election.
Here are the city of Chattanooga Council District 8 Run-Off Election polling places that will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day
Only registered voters in Council District 8 are eligible to participate
Alton Park*
Bethlehem Center
200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410
Avondale*
Avondale Community Center
1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Bushtown*
Carver Community Center
600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Courthouse*
Olivet Baptist Church (Kingdom Center)
730 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Downtown*
Dogwood Manor Community Room
959 Gateway Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37402
East Chattanooga*
East Chattanooga Community Center
2409 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406
East Lake*
East Lake Senior Center
3208 15th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Eastside*
Clear Story Arts (Gallery Room)
1673 S Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Ridgedale*
