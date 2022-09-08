Early Voting For Sept. 15 Run-Off Election Continues Through Saturday

Early voting for the Sept. 15 City Council 8 Run-Off continues through Saturday. Extended voting hours began Thursday and will continue through the end of early voting.

The Hamilton County Election Commission advises voters to look at any newer voter registration cards with a print date of March 19, 2022 or newer to see if City Council District 8 is printed on their voter registration card before attempting to go to the polls for the Sept. 15 run-off. Voters can also verify their district info online anytime by using the voter lookup tool available on the website at: http://elect.hamiltontn.gov/myinfo or by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 209-8683 (VOTE).

Voters can also look at the attached map to see if the live in the yellow area on the map. They must live in the yellow area to participate in the run-off election.

Here are the city of Chattanooga Council District 8 Run-Off Election polling places that will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day

Only registered voters in Council District 8 are eligible to participate

Alton Park*

Bethlehem Center

200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410



Avondale*

Avondale Community Center

1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406



Bushtown*

Carver Community Center

600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404



Courthouse*

Olivet Baptist Church (Kingdom Center)

730 E Martin Luther King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37403



Downtown*

Dogwood Manor Community Room

959 Gateway Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37402



East Chattanooga*

East Chattanooga Community Center

2409 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406



East Lake*

East Lake Senior Center

3208 15th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37407



Eastside*

Clear Story Arts (Gallery Room)

1673 S Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404



Ridgedale*

Clear Story Arts (Gallery Room)

1673 S Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404