Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKHTAB, MALACHI SHAHADA MATTHEW

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 373230721

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ALBAN, JONATHAN BRYANT

1330 GRAYSON RD WHITWELL, 373975920

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAKER, CHRISTOPHER DEAN

1999 HARDWOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEAN, RODNEY O

334 CHELSEA LN Clinton, 377164201

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL



BOGGESS, DANNY LEE

702 FAIR ST SWEETWATER, 37874

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEBONK, KATY MICHELLE155 FRANCIS ST SODDY DAISY, 373796610Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE3374 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONBURNHAM, GAYLA MARIE6209 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CAMPBELL, VERNA LYNNCHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCARROLL, CHRISTOPHER SEAN619 CLAYFIELFD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECHAMAN, JOSE ALFREDO5832 MOODY SAYER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTIONCLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCRAYTON, JAMAL MARTEZ1208 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063129Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERAGGRAVATED ROBBERYESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYCROMER, BRITTON MITCHELL201 JAMES ASBURY DR APT10 CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACROSS, STACY MARIE3518 MISSIONAIRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT,ARREST OR SEARCHDAVIS, UNIQUE LASHAY2307 CITICO AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTDEW, TORRANCE JAMAR4712 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDICKERSON, JOHN MATTHEW2112 DALLAS LAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 373798806Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADOBBS, CHRISTINA MARIE603 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOSS, ASHLEY RENE3831 8TH AVE BRIGHTON, 35020Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $2,500DOWNEY, GARY LEE4517 CRERAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING THE SCENEDUE CAREEDWARDS, GINGER DAWN11362 PLEASANT GROVE RD MCDONOUGH, 37353Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYGATES, MECKEAL VINCENT1406 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GONZALEZ-VELASQUEZ, RUDIBELSI TERESO48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GORHAM, STERLING CLARK1417 ELY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGRAHAM, DAVID CLAY932 HURTT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRAYSON, SHANE ALLEN1429 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 373799017Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGUNTER, LARS CALVIN3518 SUNRISE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRINGTON, PRESTON WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HAWK, KRISTEN ALLISON1213 CEDAR LANE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHOLIFIELD, TABITHA MARIE2012 HAMILTON BROW PATH CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE8236 PINE VALLEY LN MEMPHIS, 38029Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARJACKSON, DERRICK JERMAINE2406 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD RAPEJOHNSON, MERCY NELL2741 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOSHEN, DEMETRICE LEBRON4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTKELLY, BRENDA J555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042233Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMITCHELL, JAYSON EDWARD3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONMOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT3109 EAST 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)PIKE, SHERMAN LEE7012 RAMSYTOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRITCHETT, NICOLE ALICIA12 ELIZABETH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBERTSON, MELISSA CHARISSTIE27 SHADOW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRODRIGUEZ, JUSTINE IMARA2705 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)ROGERS, JORDAN MCCAWHOMELESS , 00000Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCOTT, ZACKERY GORDON7710 ASPEN LODGE WAY #406 CHATTANOOGA, 374214121Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK195 MYERS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 31707Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS 156508FORFEITURE CAPIAS 156509SMITH, RANDALL KEITH9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATESOLOMON, TRACEE D6733 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSTONE, MIGUEL2109 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000WAGGONER, RICKIE W727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWATSON, MAURICE D735 E 10TH ST APT 615P CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWHITE JONES II, LEONARD LOUIS707 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, 30067Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWILSON, JOSHUA RYAN2231 GENEVA TRAIL APT H6 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODLEY, JOHNNY LEE1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101258Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWOODLEY, MILIK2013 MIDLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYWORLEY, MATTHEW LOY7535 HENDON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YELL, KRISTINA ELLEN727EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: UTCTHEFT OF PROPERTYYOUNG, CARLOS CLAUDELL712 NORTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSUALT (VOP)VANDALISM (VOP)ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePTR POSS OF DRUG PARA (VOP)